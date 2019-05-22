African Joy

@WeAreGCC

Known on Instagram as @WeAreGCC, the Austria-based Nigerian dance group Gold Caviar Crew stole the show at Vienna Fashion Week. Showcasing the Colours of Africa collection by Viennese textile and accessory label AMBA, the dancers’ grace and confidence dominated the runway. The amazing music is Khona by the African duo Mafikizolo, and the dance was choreographed by Ivann Fox.

There’s just something universally joyous about a group of people having fun doing what they love. This is one of those videos. I’ve watched it a few times, and each time, I find myself grinning along. Can’t help it; their enjoyment is infectious. It’s no wonder the Crew’s video is going viral. We could all use a little uncomplicated joy in our lives!

You can check out all of Gold Caviar Crew’s videos on YouTube and of course, you can follow everyone on Instagram!