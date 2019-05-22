My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

African Joy

@WeAreGCC

Known on Instagram as @WeAreGCC, the Austria-based Nigerian dance group Gold Caviar Crew stole the show at Vienna Fashion Week. Showcasing the Colours of Africa collection by Viennese textile and accessory label AMBA, the dancers’ grace and confidence dominated the runway. The amazing music is Khona by the African duo Mafikizolo, and the dance was choreographed by Ivann Fox.

There’s just something universally joyous about a group of people having fun doing what they love. This is one of those videos. I’ve watched it a few times, and each time, I find myself grinning along. Can’t help it; their enjoyment is infectious. It’s no wonder the Crew’s video is going viral. We could all use a little uncomplicated joy in our lives!

You can check out all of Gold Caviar Crew’s videos on YouTube and of course, you can follow everyone on Instagram!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “African Joy

  1. bcparkison
    May 22, 2019 at 6:36 am

    Smiles on the runway! Refreshing to say the least.

