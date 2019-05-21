Abandoned Art

David Lozano

Though he spent the first 25 years of his painting life writing graffiti in his home town of Barcelona, David Lozano (who goes by the handle DavidL) has spent the last few years focused on painting rather than tagging. And while his graffiti career was all about getting noticed, his evolution as an artist now has him painting in hidden places instead. DavidL spends his days scouting out derelict buildings, and making them shine one last time.

While his subjects – often taken from the horror genre – may tend to be on the dark side, his wildly-colored, generously-sized paintings have a way of brightening sad places. Many of the buildings which bear his paintings have been torn down, but he’s okay with the ephemeral nature of his locations. Like the pop icons and movie characters he paints, his art is meant to be fleeting.

You can see all of the prolific DavidL’s work on his Instagram.