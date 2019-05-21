My OBT

Abandoned Art

7 Comments

David Lozano

Though he spent the first 25 years of his painting life writing graffiti in his home town of Barcelona, David Lozano (who goes by the handle DavidL) has spent the last few years focused on painting rather than tagging. And while his graffiti career was all about getting noticed, his evolution as an artist now has him painting in hidden places instead. DavidL spends his days scouting out derelict buildings, and making them shine one last time.

While his subjects – often taken from the horror genre – may tend to be on the dark side, his wildly-colored, generously-sized paintings have a way of brightening sad places. Many of the buildings which bear his paintings have been torn down, but he’s okay with the ephemeral nature of his locations. Like the pop icons and movie characters he paints, his art is meant to be fleeting.

You can see all of the prolific DavidL’s work on his Instagram.

GREMLINS 2018…

GREMLINS 2018…



Peguin (Batman) 2019…

Peguin (Batman) 2019…



CookieMonster 2019… 📷 @dlozano_bcn

CookieMonster 2019… 📷 @dlozano_bcn



View this post on Instagram

IGOR (Frankenstein Junior) 📷 @dlozano_bcn



View this post on Instagram

Frankenstein 2018 con @lidiaviber #davidland



Eat The World 2017… 📷 @dlozano_bcn

Eat The World 2017… 📷 @dlozano_bcn



Edward Scissorhands 2017… 📷 @obsoletvm

Edward Scissorhands 2017… 📷 @obsoletvm



ANDY WARHOL 2018…

ANDY WARHOL 2018…



View this post on Instagram

Frida Kahlo, Mexico City 2019… 📷 @dlozano_bcn



E.T… 2017 📷 @dlozano_bcn

E.T… 2017 📷 @dlozano_bcn



TIM BURTON 2017… 📷 @obsoletvm

TIM BURTON 2017… 📷 @obsoletvm



JACK SKELLINGTON… 📷 @dlozano_bcn

JACK SKELLINGTON… 📷 @dlozano_bcn



Queen Of Hearts… 📷 @onceuponatimexanadu

Queen Of Hearts… 📷 @onceuponatimexanadu



  bcparkison
    May 21, 2019 at 7:00 am

    Well…He is good even if it is a waste of paint on a building that is going down but that seem to be his thing.

  janhaltn
    May 21, 2019 at 9:30 am

    It is art. Just not the type of art I enjoy looking at. If he enjoys doing it, who am I to tell him to stop. But I sure will not hunt for it either. Hal

