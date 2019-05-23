Etsomnia™ 227: More Dollars Than Sense

If you are selling a rare Beanie Baby, wouldn’t you pick up the garbage and the cat poop from the carpet before taking your pic? $50K (Poop not included.) (I hope.)
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
You can find some great values on Etsy, but there are a few sellers who have an inflated sense of their wares’ worth. This week, we’re taking a look at some of the crazier high-priced listings on Etsy. Yes, maybe the vintage Hermès alligator briefcase really is worth $25K, but is this? With everything from big, honkin’ diamonds to food trucks to inflatable igloos to homes and cars to ‘fine’ art, there are plenty of good (and bad) opportunities to part with your money.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
I would buy this 1920s Louis Vuitton steamer trunk bar in a hot minute if I had $52K hanging around. Sold by – who else? – LouisVuittonTrunks
Medieval armor collection. Question: does it come with the horse? $40K
One of a kind knitwear Fair Isle cable dress. $37K is a lot to pay just to be itchy.
My grandson would lose his mind over this soapbox car by UpcycledartDesigns (though it does seem like cheating). $5K
“The painting is worth $60,000 but Etsy’s maximum value for listing is $50,000. Therefore, 10,000 was added to the shipping.”
Wearable sterling silver shoes. Key quote: “It takes 3 years to make shoe, & 2 more years to make it wearable & comfortable.) How did this business plan get past the bankers? $50K
Absolutely stunning Moroccan fireplace. By JudyAlford1 $50K
I assumed this $33,116.97 piece of crap was just some proud parent showing off their kid’s artwork. Nope. There’s more.
From my favorite seller, DeMerJewelry, the ‘world’s most expensive liquor jigger.’ 1.29lbs solid gold & 8 carats of diamonds. That is legit! $50K
“Modern Polick.” Hint: if you’re asking $50K for an homage, start by spelling the name of the original artist correctly. (Then make better art.)
“6 Hand carved wood heads- the heads have been repainted several times. This is normal.” LOL $12.5K
Solid white gold and diamond pen by Mont Blanc, for all your one percenter writing implement needs. $39,674.13
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
Priceing?Wonder how they come to what they come to.?
I’m assuming most of them are smoking those ‘herbal’ cigarettes.
“When you can’t help someone, paint them”???????? I am aghast…
And then I clicked on that CRAZIER link and my words have escaped me. I’m so glad it’s a test listing and we are instructed to please NOT buy… as IF! 😆
Yep. And there were many, many listings that were just painfully overpriced that I didn’t think were worth including. Go to any category on Etsy, sort by highest price, and prepare to be gobsmacked.
Do you think my cards are over priced.? Is that why they aren’t going out very fast or are people just to lazy to send out cards.
No, my dear, I think they’re priced well. There’s just so much on the site, people may not be seeing them.
Hmm, note to self. Add a 0 to the end of my prices in my booth this weekend…..
Why stop at one zero? Add ’em all!
