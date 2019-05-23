Etsomnia™ 227: More Dollars Than Sense

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

You can find some great values on Etsy, but there are a few sellers who have an inflated sense of their wares’ worth. This week, we’re taking a look at some of the crazier high-priced listings on Etsy. Yes, maybe the vintage Hermès alligator briefcase really is worth $25K, but is this? With everything from big, honkin’ diamonds to food trucks to inflatable igloos to homes and cars to ‘fine’ art, there are plenty of good (and bad) opportunities to part with your money.

