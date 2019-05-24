The Metal Man

Anton Kovka

We’re heading out for the long weekend, so I wanted to leave you with something really special. These are the unbelievably beautiful metal figures by metal artist Anton Kovka, also known as Anton Yakushev. Googling this guy turned up very little information, but I did find exceptional examples of his work, both very big and very small.

I did discover that Anton hails from Russia, has been working in metal for only 16 years, and has reportedly been featured in a number of Russian and Ukranian blacksmithing publications (none which seem to be online). The artist regularly teaches workshops around the world, and will be teaching a master class at the Metal Museum in Memphis, TN, from June 21 through June 23, 2019.

You can follow the young metal artist on Facebook and Instagram. There are also a number of videos of his works in progress on his YouTube channel.