The Metal Man

We’re heading out for the long weekend, so I wanted to leave you with something really special. These are the unbelievably beautiful metal figures by metal artist Anton Kovka, also known as Anton Yakushev. Googling this guy turned up very little information, but I did find exceptional examples of his work, both very big and very small.
I did discover that Anton hails from Russia, has been working in metal for only 16 years, and has reportedly been featured in a number of Russian and Ukranian blacksmithing publications (none which seem to be online). The artist regularly teaches workshops around the world, and will be teaching a master class at the Metal Museum in Memphis, TN, from June 21 through June 23, 2019.
You can follow the young metal artist on Facebook and Instagram. There are also a number of videos of his works in progress on his YouTube channel.
May 24, 2019 at 6:42 am
Wowza, Donna! I could go broke buying everything from the wonderful talents you showcase. Gorgeous stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 24, 2019 at 7:46 am
Same here! I really love his work. They have so much personality!
LikeLike
May 24, 2019 at 7:57 am
Personality is a good word for his work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 24, 2019 at 11:29 am
His little figures are so quirky and cute, I’d love to have one. I wish I had the room (and the money) to collect work from all the artists I enjoy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 24, 2019 at 1:42 pm
His work is so varied in style and scale. Clearly he is very gifted and multi-talented and doesn’t like getting stuck in one groove.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 24, 2019 at 4:54 pm
I loved that about him, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person