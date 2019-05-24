My OBT

The Metal Man

Anton Kovka

We’re heading out for the long weekend, so I wanted to leave you with something really special. These are the unbelievably beautiful metal figures by metal artist Anton Kovka, also known as Anton Yakushev. Googling this guy turned up very little information, but I did find exceptional examples of his work, both very big and very small.

I did discover that Anton hails from Russia, has been working in metal for only 16 years, and has reportedly been featured in a number of Russian and Ukranian blacksmithing publications (none which seem to be online). The artist regularly teaches workshops around the world, and will be teaching a master class at the Metal Museum in Memphis, TN, from June 21 through June 23, 2019.

You can follow the young metal artist on Facebook and Instagram. There are also a number of videos of his works in progress on his YouTube channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “The Metal Man

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    May 24, 2019 at 6:42 am

    Wowza, Donna! I could go broke buying everything from the wonderful talents you showcase. Gorgeous stuff.

  2. bcparkison
    May 24, 2019 at 7:57 am

    Personality is a good word for his work.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 24, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    His work is so varied in style and scale. Clearly he is very gifted and multi-talented and doesn’t like getting stuck in one groove.

