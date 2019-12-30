Since we’re less than 48 hours away from the new decade, I thought it might be fun to celebrate one of my favorite decades, the eighties.

These are the fantastic mashups by the Chicago-based American record production duo known as The Hood Internet. Comprised of members Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell, the duo chooses roughly 50 songs from each year, then blends them in a way that makes them seem like they were always meant to be together. Their mashups are amazingly deftly accomplished, and very entertaining to anyone who enjoyed the music of the eighties.

Alas, Brink and Reidell have only gotten through 1979 – 1983 thus far. I’m not complaining. I can’t imagine how long each one must take them! Anyway, this just gives me something to look forward to!

So here, without further ado, are the masterful by-year compilations for 1979 through 1983. Turn it up! You can see all of The Hood Internet’s skillful mashups on their YouTube channel.