My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Unattainables

by

Yulia Derevschikova

My friend SKB sent me a link to today’s artist’s work, and Beloved and I lost an hour oohing and aahing over her unbelievable work. These are truly the best felted animals I have ever seen. Created by mystery woman Yulia Derevschikova from Khabarovsk, Russia, there are hundreds of the little darlings on her Instagram. But what about the artist? How does she do it? Where does she sell them? HOW DO I GET ONE? We may never know.

I guess we will have to be content with just gazing longingly at the amazing creations by Yulia Derevschikova on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “The Unattainables

  1. Michele
    December 29, 2019 at 9:36 am

    So cute!!!

  2. Biff Sock Pow
    December 29, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Wow! These animals should be in an art museum, not on Instagram!

    Thanks for sharing. I had never heard of Yulia Derevschikova until I read your post.

    Now my own mission to obtain one begins. 😀

  3. loisajay
    December 29, 2019 at 10:03 am

    You had me at ‘felted animals.’ Look at the tufted ears on that little squirrel and the eye lashes on the deer–these are precious.

  4. Prior...
    December 29, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Oh they really are so cute! The ones you chose to share with your readers are so delightful
    And wishing you a wonderful New Year

