The Unattainables

Yulia Derevschikova

My friend SKB sent me a link to today’s artist’s work, and Beloved and I lost an hour oohing and aahing over her unbelievable work. These are truly the best felted animals I have ever seen. Created by mystery woman Yulia Derevschikova from Khabarovsk, Russia, there are hundreds of the little darlings on her Instagram. But what about the artist? How does she do it? Where does she sell them? HOW DO I GET ONE? We may never know.

I guess we will have to be content with just gazing longingly at the amazing creations by Yulia Derevschikova on Instagram.