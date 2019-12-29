The Unattainables

My friend SKB sent me a link to today’s artist’s work, and Beloved and I lost an hour oohing and aahing over her unbelievable work. These are truly the best felted animals I have ever seen. Created by mystery woman Yulia Derevschikova from Khabarovsk, Russia, there are hundreds of the little darlings on her Instagram. But what about the artist? How does she do it? Where does she sell them? HOW DO I GET ONE? We may never know.
I guess we will have to be content with just gazing longingly at the amazing creations by Yulia Derevschikova on Instagram.
December 29, 2019 at 9:36 am
So cute!!!
December 29, 2019 at 11:06 am
They certainly are!
December 29, 2019 at 9:47 am
Wow! These animals should be in an art museum, not on Instagram!
Thanks for sharing. I had never heard of Yulia Derevschikova until I read your post.
Now my own mission to obtain one begins. 😀
December 29, 2019 at 11:06 am
Excellent! Please keep me posted. I’m especially interested in learning what they cost.
December 29, 2019 at 10:03 am
You had me at ‘felted animals.’ Look at the tufted ears on that little squirrel and the eye lashes on the deer–these are precious.
December 29, 2019 at 11:07 am
I’ve never seen anything as lovely made of felt. What a gift she has!
December 29, 2019 at 10:48 am
Oh they really are so cute! The ones you chose to share with your readers are so delightful
And wishing you a wonderful New Year
December 29, 2019 at 11:08 am
I’m very glad you enjoyed them. Wishing you a very happy New Year, too!
