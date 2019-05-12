NatGeo Wins Instagram!

My OBT

I have been postponing this one for a while because I was absolutely certain I previously covered this contest, but I couldn’t find the post. I was relieved to (eventually) learn that the contest is a new thing, held in honor of Nat Geo’s Instagram hitting 100 million followers. (That number both blows my mind and helps restore my faith in people a little bit.)

I am beyond thrilled to bring you the National Geographic Instagram Photography contest! During the 1-day submission period, NatGeo received more than 94 thousand entries! And though the submission window was only open for 24 hours, happily, the hashtag continues on. People around the world (of all skill levels) have continued to tag their photos with #natgeo100contest, and as of this writing, the hashtag has nearly 160 thousand entries! The grand prize winner is the first submission below.

You can follow NatGeo where you’d expect to find them (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, etc.), and you can check out the contest submissions (which are still pouring in) at #natgeo100contest.

Esta fotografía tomada por Ketan Khambhatta @ketankhambhatta ha sido la ganadora del concurso fotográfico que @natgeo ha organizado esta semana con el Hashtag #natgeo100contest | Una instantánea titulada “La gran migración”, que captura el momento en el que unas cebras se hallan en busca de cocodrilos, mientras que ñus corren a través de la Reserva Nacional de Masai Mara en Kenia. Esta obra de arte fue seleccionada como finalista por el fotógrafo Muhammed Muheisen @mmuheisen, que se refería a ella como una “imagen tan dinámica que su poderosa profundidad hace que no se me despeguen los ojos de ella. Un momento muy bien capturado.” #photograhy #nationalgeographic #natgeo #natgeo100contest #KetanKhambhatta #wildlifephotography #Kenia

The Grand Prize Winning photo by Ketan Khambhatta!
The weather here lately is snow joke ❄️ Another day in single digits with howling wind😩 ——————————————————————————— This is a slightly different angle of an image I took two years ago when the sunset was popping off. I got a few comps from that evening; one which was a perfectly symmetrical image and this one with some pleasing leading lines and strong composition in the foreground. I had found some thick lake ice near the mouth of the river, which really compliments the mountain backdrop.. I have come to found that I always am trying to find interesting foreground objects/strong leading lines for my images. Finally feeling comfortable with my art after 4.5 years of shooting DSLR. ——————————————————————————— Lake McDonald, Glacier National Park ——————————————————————————— #montanamoment #visitmontana #glaciernps #lakemcdonald #lenscluture #artofvisuals #earthfever #heatercentral #earthfocus #natgeo100contest #ig_color #tentree #whitefish #awesome_earth #visualsofearth #canon #artofvisuals #splendid_earth #amongthewild #nationalparkgeek #earthpix #natgeo #mountainsarecalling #glaciernationalpark #natgeo #montana #usinterior #sunset_pics #lensbible #createcommune

#Repost @diving.detka (@get_repost) Gracias por la foto 📷 @andremusgrove ⠀ "Mirando hacia abajo desde arriba, como un satélite que orbita alrededor de la tierra, el visor de mi cámara presiona contra mi máscara, esta es una de las vistas más memorables de Mi Mundo. Empujar a través de las fuertes corrientes, la baja visibilidad y las olas ásperas de este día fue el mejor. Definitivamente valió la pena. Con @natgeo alcanzando a 100 millones de seguidores en su Instagram, están celebrando con un concurso de fotografía, el #natgeo100contest y pensamos que no era un mejor momento para volver a compartir esta foto contigo como mi entrada al concurso. 🇧🇸💧📷⠀ Freediver: @davidlangloiss ⠀ #Bahamas #Freedive #SpottedEagleRay " Оторваться невозможно 👁⠀ •••⠀ 👇⠀ Спасибо за 📷 @andremusgrove ⠀ #diving #scubadiving #дайвинг #дайвер #поныряем #подводой #подводныймир #погружение #фридайвинг #scubalife #обучениедайвингу #divingtime #море #мореморе #морезовет #люблюморе #активныйотдых #красноеморе #гаваи #гавайи #филиппины #индонезия #египет #diveindonesia #diverlife⠀ ⠀ Reposting @andremusgrove:⠀ …⠀ "Looking down from above, like a satellite orbiting around the earth, my camera’s view finder presses against my mask, this is one of the most memorable views from My World. Pushing through the strong currents, low visibility and rough waves this day was most definitely worth it. With @natgeo hitting 100 Million followers on their Instagram, they’re celebrating with a photo contest, the #natgeo100contest and I thought it was no better moment to re-share this photo with you as my entry to the contest. 🇧🇸💧📷⠀ Freediver: @davidlangloiss⠀ #Bahamas #Freedive #SpottedEagleRay"

  2. janhaltn
    May 12, 2019 at 8:39 am

    They have been the best for over 100 years. They still are. Hal

  3. loisajay
    May 12, 2019 at 10:03 am

    To be able to photograph images such as these….beyond words.

