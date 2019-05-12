NatGeo Wins Instagram!

Frank Haluska

I have been postponing this one for a while because I was absolutely certain I previously covered this contest, but I couldn’t find the post. I was relieved to (eventually) learn that the contest is a new thing, held in honor of Nat Geo’s Instagram hitting 100 million followers. (That number both blows my mind and helps restore my faith in people a little bit.)

I am beyond thrilled to bring you the National Geographic Instagram Photography contest! During the 1-day submission period, NatGeo received more than 94 thousand entries! And though the submission window was only open for 24 hours, happily, the hashtag continues on. People around the world (of all skill levels) have continued to tag their photos with #natgeo100contest, and as of this writing, the hashtag has nearly 160 thousand entries! The grand prize winner is the first submission below.

You can follow NatGeo where you’d expect to find them (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, etc.), and you can check out the contest submissions (which are still pouring in) at #natgeo100contest.