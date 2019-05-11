Roger Wood

Assemblage artist Roger Wood is a self-proclaimed storyteller.

“…These pieces… play with and trade upon the themes of accumulation and juxtaposition. I am an avid collector of bric-a-brac; of the discarded; of the overlooked. “Years ago when I was teaching, one of the first field-trips with my students was to the flea markets and rummage sales encouraging them to be open to the unexpected, to the possibilities that various disparate items might present. This involved seeing, touching, feeling, connecting, selecting and later placing the objects side-by-side to enable a kind of visual language, to speak wordlessly. I am calling my recent assemblages “Stories Without Words” where the objects take the place of phrases and metaphors to become something of a ‘meta-text’ as in dreams and fantasies.” -About Roger Wood

As someone who is similarly attracted to discarded small antique items, I can completely relate to his fascination with them. However, I definitely lack his facility for turning them into something fabulous. He has a charming way of elevating the “junk” he collects into fairytale assemblages that really do seem to hint of an intriguing backstory.

You can follow the very talented Roger Wood on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.