Point/Counterpoint

Han-Yin Hsu

Today, I’m looking at the next generation of 3D jewelry by L.A.-based Taiwanese designer Han-Yin Hsu for her label ANNXANNXDESIGN. Hsu’s forms are minimal without being boring, and they remind me of complex alien skeletons. The necklace above reminds me a bit of my signature when I’ve been signing for hours, but it’s much more attractive wrought in metal and worn about the neck than it is on the closing papers for our second mortgage.

Hsu studied interior design and architecture, but after working on a few office designs, the artist realized she needed to work on something more personal and intimate. She is constantly testing the limits of 3D printing, and I think she’s really achieved some fascinating effects with the medium.

Her work continues to get attention from media and fashion designers alike, and Hsu’s designs have won awards including the Design Museum Boston’s Rapid Jewelry Competition.

You can see all of Han-Yin Hsu’s wonderful work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. bcparkison
    May 13, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Goodness…wonderful designs but I don’t have a clue what 3D design is or how they are made. Looks like a Chinese puzzle to me.

