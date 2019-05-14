Just Cluca

“Back Forward” by Cluca

Rendered in varying combinations of oil pastels, watercolors, and occasionally embroidery thread, this artwork by Cluca Kunst (known in the art world simply as “Cluca”) feels summery and nostalgic and always interesting. The Montreal based artist is something of a closed book. Though I found plenty of references to her art on Pinterest (and many pictures of her cat), I wasn’t able to really discover anything about the artist. That’s okay. Today, we will just have to look and wonder.

