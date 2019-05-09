Etsomnia™ 225: For the Dogs

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Every spring, I go a little dog crazy. In the winter, I hate the idea of having to go outside in the cold to walk something, and in the summer, the concept of having something furry heating me up sounds nightmarish. But in the spring (and the fall), dogs really do seem like just the thing to help you enjoy the wonderful weather. (This thinking is why we don’t have a dog.)
So today, I’m looking at dog… stuff. I don’t know. I don’t have more of an idea than that. What do you want from me? I’m still in vacation head.
May 9, 2019 at 6:16 am
Love the idea of fart-free dog treats !
May 9, 2019 at 7:08 am
I thought that was a pretty cool idea, too!
May 9, 2019 at 7:03 am
The felted dog is beautifully done. Something I have never tried . Love the dag house under the counter too. Pretty smart.
May 9, 2019 at 7:08 am
You’d have to be able to spare the cabinet space, but it’s such an elegant solution!
May 9, 2019 at 9:25 am
All chihuahuas have Kardashian as their middle name.
May 9, 2019 at 12:58 pm
That tiny wee Yorkie is amazing! My Granddad always had Yorkshire Terriers so I have a fondness for those little scruffballs. The mermaid collar is also amazing. Much of the rest of this week’s selection is decidedly derpy. Putin Pooch is just beyond words.
