What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 225: For the Dogs

Are we certain that all dogs go to heaven?

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Every spring, I go a little dog crazy. In the winter, I hate the idea of having to go outside in the cold to walk something, and in the summer, the concept of having something furry heating me up sounds nightmarish. But in the spring (and the fall), dogs really do seem like just the thing to help you enjoy the wonderful weather. (This thinking is why we don’t have a dog.)

So today, I’m looking at dog… stuff. I don’t know. I don’t have more of an idea than that. What do you want from me? I’m still in vacation head.

These labrador rings might be just what I need! By WearFelicityCo

This dog’s resemblance to a Particular Bond Villain is making me uncomfortable.

When I read that this is a “chic” jacket, I nearly fell over. CHIC??? Maybe they meant to say “sheep.”

Fart-free dog treats! Now, there’s something I can get behind! (See what I did there?) By TrueTreatsPetBakery

I’m sure the snowsuit is well made, but the pose gives me pause (or should I say ‘paws’..)

Dog-covered derby hat. This hat should be disqualified, too!

I love terriers, and this is just fantastic! By GreetingsFromAW

Odd choice for a wedding cake topper. That dog looks very worried. It must be a community property state.

Only on Etsy can you find an Orthodox Shihtzu.

Beautifully-executed felted dog portrait. By GourmetFelted

“I Dream of Jeannie” dog costume. How are you going to get that back in the bottle?

I’m in love with this metallic mermaid scale-printed dog collar! By FURnomenalCollars

I love the idea of this dog crate built into your kitchen cabinets! (I also love that the floor and crate match the dog!) By TheRusticForest

Unless he just ran a marathon or his last name is Kardashian, there is no excuse for this.

Starbucks cup optional. By AdamsArtStore2187

Q. Why does the world need sad pug wallpaper?
A. It doesn’t

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 225: For the Dogs

  1. Sheree
    May 9, 2019 at 6:16 am

    Love the idea of fart-free dog treats !

    Liked by 1 person

  2. bcparkison
    May 9, 2019 at 7:03 am

    The felted dog is beautifully done. Something I have never tried . Love the dag house under the counter too. Pretty smart.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Skyscapes for the Soul
    May 9, 2019 at 9:25 am

    All chihuahuas have Kardashian as their middle name.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 9, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    That tiny wee Yorkie is amazing! My Granddad always had Yorkshire Terriers so I have a fondness for those little scruffballs. The mermaid collar is also amazing. Much of the rest of this week’s selection is decidedly derpy. Putin Pooch is just beyond words.

