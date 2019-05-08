My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Weird Kitties & Noble Ladies

Stefanie Muehlberger, A.K.A. KittieKat, began her love affair with art as an avid textbook doodler in the 1970s in Germany. As you can well imagine, such things were discouraged, but Muehlberger insisted that drawing faces helped her concentrate. 40 years later, Muehlberger has become an amazingly versatile artist. She is an illustrator, painter, sculptor, and fiber and papier-mâché artist, and she still contends that doodling helps her think.

The description in her Etsy shop, KittieKatStudio, says she makes ‘weird kitties and noble ladies, sculpted, painted and stitched.’ I quite like that image. I also quite like Muehlberger’s art in all its varied forms. I like their attitude and their confidence and their whimsy. They’re all so darned adorable!

You can follow Stefanie Muehlberger on her website and Facebook, and you can check out her items for sale in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Stefanie Muehlberger.

  1. bcparkison
    May 8, 2019 at 6:52 am

    Tey are pretty cute and fun.If they sale …go for it .

