Urban Decay

Joshua Smith

I’m a native New Yorker, so maybe that’s why I see beauty in my city and in most cities, even in the most downtrodden neighborhoods. Today’s artist, miniaturist Joshua Smith, sees it, too. His wonderful, run-down 1:20 scale storefronts have been making quite a stir lately. Even director/actor Kevin Smith (no relation to this Smith) purchased the greyscale city block inspired by his movie Clerks!

While Smith is fairly well traveled, until his work began to take off a couple of years ago, he had to rely on the internet for his location explorations. He spent hours at a time in his home in Adelaide, South Australia, using Google Street View to check out urban areas all over the world, then recreating his favorites.

“Most of the buildings I create, I don’t see them [in real life] until after I’ve built them.”

I find all of his storefront sculptures yummy, but it’s his tiny details that really make my mouth water. I’d love to own one of those mailboxes!

You can follow Joshua Smith on his website, and on Facebook and Instagram.