Making Shapes

I stumbled upon Gheedon’s photography blog, Always Arriving, in my WordPress reader last week, and I’m very glad I did! He specializes in street, urban and portrait photography, shot both in his native Berlin and around the world. Although his portraits are incredible, it’s his photography of architectural elements that first caught my eye, so I’d like to focus on that today.

I am really drawn to Gheedon’s way of turning his inanimate subjects into abstracts. His photography reminds me that everything can be reduced to a collection of geometric shapes, and I find his play with light and texture incredibly evocative.

You can follow Gheedon on his website, his blog, and on Twitter, Flickr, and Instagram.

All images property of Gheedon, used with permission.