My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Shameless

Item: Kraken Pirate Bed
Price: $14,000
Reason: Because I want my grandkids to love me most

Today is my birthday, and I have reached the stage where I can honestly say that I don’t need anything! I know how blessed I am, believe me.

However… (it’s me, so you knew there was a but coming, right?), if I had unlimited space, money were not an issue, and all the world’s ills were sorted out, here are the stupid, gratuitously expensive things I’d buy. Go ahead and judge me. I am fully aware of how ridiculous and impractical this list is.

No Etsomnia™ this week. Instead of making Etsy sellers wail and rend their (hideous) garments, I’m sharing with you my if-I-come-back-as-a-spoiled-brat list. Let the festival of obscene (fictional) consumption begin!

Item: Super-duper luxury dressing room
Price: $75,000+
Reason: Because I can’t possibly cram Elie Saab, Carolina Herrera, and Gucci in the closet next to my extensive collection of Old Navy clearance items

Item: Bel & Bel Italian Scooter Chair
Price: $2,000
Reason: Because winning!

Item: Judith Lieber Skull Purse
Price: $5,500
Reason: I already told you. Judith Lieber Skull Purse. Duh.

Item: Trampoline/Bungee Thing
Price: Unknown
Reason: Because it looks like the most fun EVER

Item: Cubic Jellyfish Aquarium
Price: $3,500
Reason: Who doesn’t need a giant iPhone filled with jellyfish?

Item: Victorian Diamond Tiara
Price: $20,000
Reason: Because…

Item: Water Fly Board/Jet Pack
Price: $10,000
Reason: Because this. Note: Since these things are understandably destructive to natural ecosystems, I’ll also need a man-made lagoon on which to play…

Item: 1930’s Louis Vuitton 30-Pair Shoe Steamer Trunk
Price: $55,000
Reason: Because shoes

Item: Inflatable Irish Pub
Price: $3,000
Reason: Think of the parties!

Item: Jaguar XK120 Mini Roadster
Price: $20,000
Reason: You’d look like a giant!. Also, $20K for a Jaguar roadster seems like a pretty good deal

Item: Antique Asian Wedding Bed
Price: $8,000
Reason: Where better to smoke your luxury hookah?

Item: Savannah Cat
Price: $20,000
Reason: If you’re going to be a rich crazy cat lady, you may as well get the best cats!

Item: Rotating Sun Lounger With Integrated Water Spritzer
Price: $45,000
Reason: Because when you spend your time day drinking by the pool, repositioning your chair is just too much work….

Item: Effie the Ironing Machine
Price: $918
Reason: If I can’t be bothered to stand up and move my own chair, you don’t seriously expect me to iron, do you?

Item: Vintage Penny Arcade Fortune Teller Machine
Price: $10,000 and up
Reason: Don’t you want one, too?

Item: Hippo Sofa (Important note: not made from hippos)
Price: $95,000
Reason: I think it would be slimming

Item: Two-Tier Hot Tub With Bar and Flat-Screen TV
Price: $60,000 (Which doesn’t seem that outrageous considering it’s bigger than my apartment)
Reason: Do you really need to ask?

Now it’s your turn. What kind of lazy-ass, frivolous, one-percenter bullshit would you buy?

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

15 thoughts on “Shameless

  1. Penny Wilson Writes
    October 19, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Happy Birthday! So many awesome choices!

    Reply
  2. jerennazuto
    October 19, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Happ Happy birthday, Donna! Gold played and diamond encrusted mobile phones are on top of my list and a Rolex a day for a week doesn’t sound bad too!

    Reply
  3. 3C Style
    October 19, 2017 at 11:13 am

    First, let me wish you a very Happy Birthday my friend. I like it when you go wild. Your imaginary lifestyle is fun to read. No judging though from me. I think I will reply to you in a proper way with a post of my own… Have a great day Donna!

    Reply
  4. graceunc
    October 19, 2017 at 11:43 am

    happy birthday! all your choices are fabulous; i especially enjoyed watching the clip of “big bang theory!”

    Reply
  5. Ellie
    October 19, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Happy Birthday, Donna! I’m still looking over these fabulous options, but as soon as I choose the right one for you, it will be on its way to you. Via the imaginary delivery system. Paid for by my imaginary limitless credit card.

    Reply
  6. roberta m
    October 19, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    I definitely would like the fortune teller–where would I put it? Who cares!!

    Reply
  7. Yolanda Chavez Sherman
    October 19, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    So many fabulous choices. I think I’ll copy your choices. I don’t think I could top any of them. 🙂 But if money is no object, I would definitely want one of those floating homes with an underwater glass bedroom. It’s only 1.8 million. 🙂 My husband said no way but I would love it!

    Reply
  8. rdsv
    October 19, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    😀a very very happy birthday. Wish you to get all and more of them.

    Reply
  9. Alison and Don
    October 19, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Happy birthday Donna. This is soooo fun! Thank you for a lot of chuckles and a few good belly laughs!
    Alison

    Reply
  10. trashonthemonocacy
    October 19, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    The pirate bed: I totally get it. Happy birthday!

    Reply

