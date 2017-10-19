Item: Kraken Pirate Bed
Price: $14,000
Reason: Because I want my grandkids to love me most
Today is my birthday, and I have reached the stage where I can honestly say that I don’t need anything! I know how blessed I am, believe me.
However… (it’s me, so you knew there was a but coming, right?), if I had unlimited space, money were not an issue, and all the world’s ills were sorted out, here are the stupid, gratuitously expensive things I’d buy. Go ahead and judge me. I am fully aware of how ridiculous and impractical this list is.
No Etsomnia™ this week. Instead of making Etsy sellers wail and rend their (hideous) garments, I’m sharing with you my if-I-come-back-as-a-spoiled-brat list. Let the festival of obscene (fictional) consumption begin!
Item: Super-duper luxury dressing room
Price: $75,000+
Reason: Because I can’t possibly cram Elie Saab, Carolina Herrera, and Gucci in the closet next to my extensive collection of Old Navy clearance items
Item: Savannah Cat
Price: $20,000
Reason: If you’re going to be a rich crazy cat lady, you may as well get the best cats!
Item: Effie the Ironing Machine
Price: $918
Reason: If I can’t be bothered to stand up and move my own chair, you don’t seriously expect me to iron, do you?
Item: Hippo Sofa (Important note: not made from hippos)
Price: $95,000
Reason: I think it would be slimming
Now it’s your turn. What kind of lazy-ass, frivolous, one-percenter bullshit would you buy?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
October 19, 2017 at 8:16 am
Happy Birthday! So many awesome choices!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 19, 2017 at 8:37 am
Thank you! My imaginary life is big fun! (But so is my real one…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 19, 2017 at 10:30 am
Happ Happy birthday, Donna! Gold played and diamond encrusted mobile phones are on top of my list and a Rolex a day for a week doesn’t sound bad too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 19, 2017 at 10:51 am
Thank you! I can’t be trusted with anything diamond encrusted without a safety clasp, but the Rolex sounds like something I could handle!
LikeLike
October 19, 2017 at 11:13 am
First, let me wish you a very Happy Birthday my friend. I like it when you go wild. Your imaginary lifestyle is fun to read. No judging though from me. I think I will reply to you in a proper way with a post of my own… Have a great day Donna!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 19, 2017 at 11:34 am
How fun! Looking forward to reading it. Thank you!
LikeLike
October 19, 2017 at 11:43 am
happy birthday! all your choices are fabulous; i especially enjoyed watching the clip of “big bang theory!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 19, 2017 at 12:05 pm
Thank you! That’s my favorite TV clip of all time. I was so excited to have a reason to use it!
LikeLike
October 19, 2017 at 12:03 pm
Happy Birthday, Donna! I’m still looking over these fabulous options, but as soon as I choose the right one for you, it will be on its way to you. Via the imaginary delivery system. Paid for by my imaginary limitless credit card.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 19, 2017 at 12:06 pm
And I will enjoy imagining myself playing with it, or sitting on it, or soaking in it, or whatever! Thanks!
LikeLike
October 19, 2017 at 12:09 pm
I definitely would like the fortune teller–where would I put it? Who cares!!
LikeLike
October 19, 2017 at 12:13 pm
So many fabulous choices. I think I’ll copy your choices. I don’t think I could top any of them. 🙂 But if money is no object, I would definitely want one of those floating homes with an underwater glass bedroom. It’s only 1.8 million. 🙂 My husband said no way but I would love it!
LikeLike
October 19, 2017 at 12:13 pm
😀a very very happy birthday. Wish you to get all and more of them.
LikeLike
October 19, 2017 at 12:47 pm
Happy birthday Donna. This is soooo fun! Thank you for a lot of chuckles and a few good belly laughs!
Alison
LikeLike
October 19, 2017 at 1:41 pm
The pirate bed: I totally get it. Happy birthday!
LikeLike