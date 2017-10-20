Fiancé Sold Separately

I recently stumbled upon the wonder that is New York Bridal Fashion Week. What? How did I not know this was a thing? During the second week of October, New York bridal and fashion gurus sent their offerings for the Fall/Winter 2018 (that’s right, I said 2018) bridal season. And with big-deal designers like Carolina Herrera, Marchesa, and Zuhair Murad in the mix, what’s being shown is legitimately fashionable, and not the parade of frou-frou you might expect. This is no bridal fair!
I don’t usually get particularly jazzed about bridal stuff, but these designers really knocked it out of the park. For example, I never thought the words “bridal jumpsuit” would make my heart flutter, but flutter it did. And the capes! I’m a sucker for a good cape on a normal day, but pair it with a sleek sheath dress and cover it with beads, and I’m a goner for sure.
I tried to cut back on the photos I included in this post, I swear I did. However, I was generally unsuccessful. My bad…
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
October 20, 2017 at 6:38 am
I think some of those beautiful dresses need more than just five stars. Happy that you didn’t post the price tags. All of them are beautiful. Hal
October 20, 2017 at 7:20 am
Beautiful dresses. There is something about a wedding dress.
October 20, 2017 at 9:32 am
Wow, talk about upscale! There was that one where the woman looked like Dracula with the floor length cape, which was a bit humorous IMHO. The rest were gorgeous…especially the small, silver fringy cape which was out of this world. Too bad us 99% will never be able to afford such pretty things, but hey, we can have fun dreaming!
