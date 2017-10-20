Fiancé Sold Separately

I recently stumbled upon the wonder that is New York Bridal Fashion Week. What? How did I not know this was a thing? During the second week of October, New York bridal and fashion gurus sent their offerings for the Fall/Winter 2018 (that’s right, I said 2018) bridal season. And with big-deal designers like Carolina Herrera, Marchesa, and Zuhair Murad in the mix, what’s being shown is legitimately fashionable, and not the parade of frou-frou you might expect. This is no bridal fair!

I don’t usually get particularly jazzed about bridal stuff, but these designers really knocked it out of the park. For example, I never thought the words “bridal jumpsuit” would make my heart flutter, but flutter it did. And the capes! I’m a sucker for a good cape on a normal day, but pair it with a sleek sheath dress and cover it with beads, and I’m a goner for sure.

I tried to cut back on the photos I included in this post, I swear I did. However, I was generally unsuccessful. My bad…

