My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Fiancé Sold Separately

by 3 Comments

bride 0 Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

I recently stumbled upon the wonder that is New York Bridal Fashion Week. What? How did I not know this was a thing? During the second week of October, New York bridal and fashion gurus sent their offerings for the Fall/Winter 2018 (that’s right, I said 2018) bridal season. And with big-deal designers like Carolina Herrera, Marchesa, and Zuhair Murad in the mix, what’s being shown is legitimately fashionable, and not the parade of frou-frou you might expect. This is no bridal fair!

I don’t usually get particularly jazzed about bridal stuff, but these designers really knocked it out of the park. For example, I never thought the words “bridal jumpsuit” would make my heart flutter, but flutter it did. And the capes! I’m a sucker for a good cape on a normal day, but pair it with a sleek sheath dress and cover it with beads, and I’m a goner for sure.

I tried to cut back on the photos I included in this post, I swear I did. However, I was generally unsuccessful. My bad…

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Fiancé Sold Separately

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    October 20, 2017 at 6:38 am

    I think some of those beautiful dresses need more than just five stars. Happy that you didn’t post the price tags. All of them are beautiful. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. onecreativefamily
    October 20, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Beautiful dresses. There is something about a wedding dress.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Violet
    October 20, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Wow, talk about upscale! There was that one where the woman looked like Dracula with the floor length cape, which was a bit humorous IMHO. The rest were gorgeous…especially the small, silver fringy cape which was out of this world. Too bad us 99% will never be able to afford such pretty things, but hey, we can have fun dreaming!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s