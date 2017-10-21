(Cake) Pop Art

These beauties are cake pops created by young baker Raymond Tan, who goes by the handle Ray Ray. Describing himself as a self-taught baker and shaker, his Instagram has got an impressive 163K followers, and for good reason. He makes beautiful edible art, and then photographs it beautifully, too. His Instagram is an absolute treat.

He may be self taught, but he’s no amateur. Ray Ray has clients all over the world clamoring for his services. And though he primarily splits his time between Seoul and Melbourne, Ray Ray periodically tours Europe, Australia, and Asia, teaching sold-out cake decorating workshops. That would be so much fun!

All images property of Ray Ray.