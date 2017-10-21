(Cake) Pop Art

These beauties are cake pops created by young baker Raymond Tan, who goes by the handle Ray Ray. Describing himself as a self-taught baker and shaker, his Instagram has got an impressive 163K followers, and for good reason. He makes beautiful edible art, and then photographs it beautifully, too. His Instagram is an absolute treat.
He may be self taught, but he’s no amateur. Ray Ray has clients all over the world clamoring for his services. And though he primarily splits his time between Seoul and Melbourne, Ray Ray periodically tours Europe, Australia, and Asia, teaching sold-out cake decorating workshops. That would be so much fun!
You can follow Ray Ray on his Instagram.
All images property of Ray Ray.
October 21, 2017 at 7:20 am
Wow!
October 21, 2017 at 8:19 am
They really are so pretty!
October 21, 2017 at 9:48 am
These are so cool! Way to pretty to be eaten.
October 21, 2017 at 10:02 am
I am of two minds. On the one hand, too pretty to eat. On the other, did someone say cake?
October 21, 2017 at 6:40 pm
I have more a salty tooth. Can’t resist a bag of chips or french fries! And that ain’t ever pretty.
October 21, 2017 at 8:17 pm
I am equally split between salty and sweet. Everything makes me drooly.
October 21, 2017 at 6:25 pm
Exquisite! I’m currently stuffed to the gunnels but I find my mouth watering because these look like such an absolute treat.
October 21, 2017 at 8:16 pm
INCOMING! CLEAR THE GUNNELS!!!
October 21, 2017 at 8:21 pm
Ha ha!
