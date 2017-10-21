My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

(Cake) Pop Art

by 11 Comments

ray ray

Raymond Tan

These beauties are cake pops created by young baker Raymond Tan, who goes by the handle Ray Ray. Describing himself as a self-taught baker and shaker, his Instagram has got an impressive 163K followers, and for good reason. He makes beautiful edible art, and then photographs it beautifully, too. His Instagram is an absolute treat.

He may be self taught, but he’s no amateur. Ray Ray has clients all over the world clamoring for his services. And though he primarily splits his time between Seoul and Melbourne, Ray Ray periodically tours Europe, Australia, and Asia, teaching sold-out cake decorating workshops. That would be so much fun!

You can follow Ray Ray on his Instagram.

All images property of Ray Ray.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “(Cake) Pop Art

Leave a comment

  1. Pingback: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076MNNG3G?m=A3T1FBG9C22604&ref_=v_sp_detail_page #TwitterIn4Words #MMMixer #VillainCon #ALDUBxEBLoveis #njpst #Vayne #billmaher #HowFictionBecomesFact #Morton #Fnatic #Florida #Virginia | Highwaypay

  2. Pingback: Art | Highwaypay

  4. 3C Style
    October 21, 2017 at 9:48 am

    These are so cool! Way to pretty to be eaten.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 21, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Exquisite! I’m currently stuffed to the gunnels but I find my mouth watering because these look like such an absolute treat.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s