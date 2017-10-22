Asya Kozina turns models into paper dolls, dressing them in extravagant headdresses and wigs made entirely of white paper.

“Historical wigs always fascinated me, especially the baroque era. This is art for art’s sake aesthetics for aesthetics — no practical sense, but they are beautiful. In this case, paper helps to highlight the main form and not to be obsessed with unnecessary details.”

Some resembling the extreme hairstyles of the Baroque period, some closer to the fanciful headdresses seen in Art Deco fashion illustrations, and some pure imagination, Kozina’s headdresses are marvels of design and engineering. And she doesn’t limit herself to head wear, either. She also makes incredibly delicate, complex gows capes, and other clothing items from paper.

