Giants Fan

In his series Giants, Australian photographer Jem Cresswell captured moving portraits of humpback whales. These photos are so full of personality, they’re like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Taken between 2014 and 2016 during the creatures’ annual migration to Tonga in the southern Pacific Ocean, the photos in the collection were selected from more than 10,000 images. What commitment! And the only gear he takes with him is photography gear.
“We only swim with certain whales; snorkelling/free diving with them (no scuba). I always enter the water as calmly as possible, keeping my heart rate low and wait to see the behaviour. There are obvious signs if the whales are comfortable, and we will not approach until it is evident they are happy for us to be in the water with them. Many a time, a curious whale will come over for a closer look. Its amazing to witness their conscious movements; to see their eye follow you as they move and put their pectoral fin down, to ensure they don’t bump you as they pass. A lot of whales can be very interactive, particularly confident calves and sub-adults, and some even imitate certain movements. Encounters may last from a few minutes, to a few hours.”
In 2006, scientists discovered the presence of spindle cells in humpback whale brains. These cells are linked to “social organization, empathy, intuition and rapid gut reactions,” and are only present in humans, great apes, and these whales. Cresswell often refers to the photos’ sense of anthropomorphism, but is it really anthropomorphism if the creatures in question are capable of the emotions they appear to be experiencing?
We sometimes get visits from humpbacks in Rockaway, and they never fail to move and thrill me. Now, I’m even more fascinated by them!
You can check out all of Cresswell’s photography on his website and on Instagram.
All images property of Jem Cresswell.
June 17, 2017 at 6:11 am
Wonderful post. Pictures and video are outstanding.
June 17, 2017 at 8:01 am
They really are amazing!
June 17, 2017 at 6:39 am
Great pictures. Even after reading , I am not sure I want to be in the water with those giant animals. Just their pure size scares me. I am not going to spend all day searching but I do think they are the largest animal on earth.
June 17, 2017 at 8:04 am
One would hope they’re the largest! He really must have nerves of steel.
June 17, 2017 at 6:44 am
My small screen does not show these cereatues the way the must be viewed. Amazing thank you.
June 17, 2017 at 8:04 am
It’s true. I wish I could see them really big so I could get the full impact of their size.
June 17, 2017 at 6:47 am
Wow! It feels unrealistically beautiful!
June 17, 2017 at 8:05 am
I think the black and white helps. Maybe I should be photographed that way!
June 17, 2017 at 10:15 am
Oh I doubt you need trick of any sort!
June 17, 2017 at 12:11 pm
Kind of you to say. Utterly inaccurate, but kind.
June 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm
Haha! 🙋
June 17, 2017 at 7:43 am
These are amazing! I have seen humpback whales on whale watches before, and I love seeing them from a different vantage point.
June 17, 2017 at 8:06 am
This is certainly a new angle!
June 17, 2017 at 7:53 am
Nature is so amazing.
June 17, 2017 at 8:07 am
Sure is! It’s hard to imagine how something this size could survive.
June 17, 2017 at 8:17 am
And move so gracefully! That’s not something I’ve ever managed, and I’m no where near that size.
June 17, 2017 at 8:28 am
Ha! Well said.
June 17, 2017 at 8:13 am
Amazingly beautiful, Donna. Thank you for this.
June 17, 2017 at 8:28 am
I’m glad you liked them!
June 17, 2017 at 2:40 pm
Wow. These are breathtakingly beautiful. I adore whales and these are some of the most striking and enchanting whale portraits I’ve ever seen.
June 17, 2017 at 6:53 pm
They really are so gorgeously intimate. They gave me all the feels.
June 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm
So happy we connected on mostlyblogging.com!! Finding the beauty in every little thing.
June 17, 2017 at 6:53 pm
There’s so much to be grateful for!
June 17, 2017 at 11:37 pm
Beyond words. Thank you.
