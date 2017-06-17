My OBT

Giants Fan

by

giants

Jem Cresswell

In his series Giants, Australian photographer Jem Cresswell captured moving portraits of humpback whales. These photos are so full of personality, they’re like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Taken between 2014 and 2016 during the creatures’ annual migration to Tonga in the southern Pacific Ocean, the photos in the collection were selected from more than 10,000 images. What commitment! And the only gear he takes with him is photography gear.

“We only swim with certain whales; snorkelling/free diving with them (no scuba). I always enter the water as calmly as possible, keeping my heart rate low and wait to see the behaviour. There are obvious signs if the whales are comfortable, and we will not approach until it is evident they are happy for us to be in the water with them. Many a time, a curious whale will come over for a closer look. Its amazing to witness their conscious movements; to see their eye follow you as they move and put their pectoral fin down, to ensure they don’t bump you as they pass. A lot of whales can be very interactive, particularly confident calves and sub-adults, and some even imitate certain movements. Encounters may last from a few minutes, to a few hours.”

In 2006, scientists discovered the presence of spindle cells in humpback whale brains. These cells are linked to “social organization, empathy, intuition and rapid gut reactions,” and are only present in humans, great apes, and these whales. Cresswell often refers to the photos’ sense of anthropomorphism, but is it really anthropomorphism if the creatures in question are capable of the emotions they appear to be experiencing?

We sometimes get visits from humpbacks in Rockaway, and they never fail to move and thrill me. Now, I’m even more fascinated by them!

You can check out all of Cresswell’s photography on his website and on Instagram.

All images property of Jem Cresswell.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

Giants Fan

Leave a comment

  1. TanyaG
    June 17, 2017 at 6:11 am

    Wonderful post. Pictures and video are outstanding.

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    June 17, 2017 at 6:39 am

    Great pictures. Even after reading , I am not sure I want to be in the water with those giant animals. Just their pure size scares me. I am not going to spend all day searching but I do think they are the largest animal on earth.

    Reply
  3. gregsitaly
    June 17, 2017 at 6:44 am

    My small screen does not show these cereatues the way the must be viewed. Amazing thank you.

    Reply
  4. jerennazuto
    June 17, 2017 at 6:47 am

    Wow! It feels unrealistically beautiful!

    Reply
  5. everydaystrangeblog
    June 17, 2017 at 7:43 am

    These are amazing! I have seen humpback whales on whale watches before, and I love seeing them from a different vantage point.

    Reply
  6. Karen
    June 17, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Nature is so amazing.

    Reply
  7. loisajay
    June 17, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Amazingly beautiful, Donna. Thank you for this.

    Reply
  8. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 17, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Wow. These are breathtakingly beautiful. I adore whales and these are some of the most striking and enchanting whale portraits I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  9. Bipolar Cat
    June 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    So happy we connected on mostlyblogging.com!! Finding the beauty in every little thing.

    Reply
  10. Notes From the Spider Farm
    June 17, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Beyond words. Thank you.

    Reply

