Soap Box

Narong

Thai artist Narong creates elaborate carvings in soap and melons. Interestingly enough, the art of soap, fruit, and vegetable carving has long been a tradition in Thailand. Popular since the 13th century, the art form fell out of favor in the early 1900s, but has picked back up in recent years. It’s even taught in schools as a traditional art form!

 

Check out all of Narong’s beautiful carvings on his Instagram.

  1. jerennazuto
    June 16, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Omg! It’s just marvelous. I can’t even get my head around it about how someone can do that!

  3. Karen
    June 16, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Stunning! Absolutely stunning!

  6. houstonphotojourney
    June 16, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I can’t imagine all that work on a melon and it getting cut up or going bad!! Beautiful work!!

  7. Anthony
    June 16, 2017 at 9:03 am

    People are so talented.

  8. Ellie
    June 16, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I remember in 4th grade we were supposed to carve something from soap. I tried to make a bunny, it ended up a just an egg.

  9. Alison and Don
    June 16, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Such exquisite work. We saw similar watermelon carvings in Myanmar and I was completely blown away by them. Talent/patience/perseverance – it must be a kind of meditation to work in such beautiful perfect detail. I can’t quite get my head around it.
    Alison

  10. saywhatumean2say
    June 16, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    To create such exquisite fleeting beauty most be conflicting. ~~dru~~

  11. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    What incredible skill and talent. One of my sisters used to lick and nibble soap when she was wee so I will have to show this to her and see if it makes her stomach rumble.

