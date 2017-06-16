Thai artist Narong creates elaborate carvings in soap and melons. Interestingly enough, the art of soap, fruit, and vegetable carving has long been a tradition in Thailand. Popular since the 13th century, the art form fell out of favor in the early 1900s, but has picked back up in recent years. It’s even taught in schools as a traditional art form!

Check out all of Narong’s beautiful carvings on his Instagram.