Etsomnia™ 143: Mermaid Season!

Don’t know if the things around her waist are floaties or breasts, but either way, she’s going to have trouble staying submerged.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Recently, I was looking for a small figurine for a friend’s mermaid-themed nursery. The combination of the fruits of that labor and the fact that the Coney Island Mermaid Parade is in two days conspired to create today’s mermaid-themed post. Let the merming begin!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
Looks like someone cut off her head and reattached it the wrong way ’round. Wonder if she’ll swim in circles now…
While not appropriate for a nursery, I think this one is really amazing! By SilentSirenArt
Why isn’t the phrase “useless as tits on a frog” a thing?
Poor Ariel was so smitten with her prince, she forgot to check the family tree before starting a family with him…
Sure, Tilda had trouble keeping up with the other girls. But no one could say she wasn’t super absorbent!
This Corgi mermaid is so fantastic, I practically needed to breathe into a bag when I spotted it! By TwoCloudStore
This is one of those occasions when the term OOAK is a great comfort.
This lovely was disqualified from the mermaid Olympics. Can you guess why?
Try as she might, Millie just could not get the hang of underwater selfies!
The same thing happens to me when I go braless. I also am way floatier on one side than the other.
Adeline was worried that she wouldn’t find something in her price range, then she spotted a darling duplex on Carp’s List just downstream from the nuclear plant. What a bargain!
Maxine needed to get back to Weightless Watchers. She’d be damned if she was going to go up yet another shell size!
This was the third time this week Rosie woke up in a strange conch. She really needed to stop drinking Long Island iced teas!
June 15, 2017 at 6:04 am
There are no words. 🙂
June 15, 2017 at 9:23 am
True story!
June 15, 2017 at 6:40 am
Super cute.
June 15, 2017 at 9:24 am
Thank you!
June 15, 2017 at 7:16 am
That corgie 🖤 adorable.
June 15, 2017 at 9:24 am
There’s a whole shop of fantastic corgi stuff. I want one of everything!
June 15, 2017 at 7:23 am
Your descriptions really make this post!
June 15, 2017 at 9:24 am
Thank you! I really got into storytelling mode this week.
June 15, 2017 at 7:43 am
Third time of the week! Rosie really need to stop. I loved the comments under each picture more than the pictures. I loved the corgi mermaid and one more beautiful one.
June 15, 2017 at 9:25 am
We all know a Rosie…
June 15, 2017 at 9:34 am
Love the movie star!! Thanks for another great post!
June 15, 2017 at 9:38 am
Thank you! This one was really fun for me.
June 15, 2017 at 1:10 pm
Mermaids! I love mermaids. I need to make more crochet mermaids. That crocheted one doesn’t represent! LOL
June 15, 2017 at 4:23 pm
True story!
June 15, 2017 at 7:05 pm
Were there mermaids in this post? I got TOTALLY distracted by a The Ragtime Gals (never watch late night tv). Now back to YouTube . . . And wine in Montreal is on me.
June 15, 2017 at 7:17 pm
Yay! Wine in Montreal!
June 15, 2017 at 8:38 pm
Your captions are hilarious as ever. I found myself snorting away while watching the news – probably not wholly appropriate but welcomingly cathartic. So many of these mermaids made me think of the Artemis of Ephesus. What is with all the freakishly pert boobs?
June 15, 2017 at 9:23 pm
I don’t know, but I do know if I were afflicted with them, they would be covered with food droppings all the time. Happily, I am differently afflicted.
June 15, 2017 at 8:40 pm
PS One year I really am going to make it to that mermaid parade. It’s starting to feel like a top tier item on my bucket list.
June 15, 2017 at 9:24 pm
It really should be. Wait until my next float and let me costume you. You’ll have a blast!
