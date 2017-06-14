My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Long May We Wave

flag

Photo courtesy of Oathkeepers.org

Happy Flag Day. Here is something I found particularly moving. It’s Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Flag Day address from 1942, and his words seem especially resonant today. In it, he talks about us finding a common faith, but I don’t think he’s referring to a religion. I think he means faith in humankind and freedom and faith in our planet. And we could all use some of that these days.

The full text is below the video, but I enjoyed hearing it in his own voice. Perhaps you will, too.

The Spirit of man has awakened
The Soul of man has gone forth

Grant us the wisdom and the vision
to comprehend the greatness of man’s Spirit
that suffers and endures so hugely for a goal
beyond his own brief span

We are all of us children of Earth
Grant us that simple knowledge

If our brothers are oppressed,
then we are oppressed

If they hunger, we hunger

If their freedom is taken away,
our freedom is not secure

Grant us a common faith,
that man shall know bread and peace
That he shall know justice and righteousness,
Freedom and security, an equal opportunity,
and an equal chance to do his best,
not only in our own lands, but throughout the world.

And in that faith, let us march, march toward the clean world,
our hands can make. Amen

-Franklin D. Roosevelt, June 14,1942

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Long May We Wave

Leave a comment

  1. Dina
    June 14, 2017 at 6:10 am

    Greetings from 🇳🇴and Germany 🇩🇪 and UK 🇬🇧😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

