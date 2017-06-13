The Edible Unicorn*

*Not a bad pub name
Today, we explore the gorgeously adorable baked goods by the very talented Christina of Christina’s Cupcakes. I first saw the unicorn macaroon (combining two of my favorite things) above on Pinterest, and knew I had to find its maker. I was certainly glad I did! She makes truly beautiful baked goods in many of my favorite colors.
I couldn’t really find out much about Christina. But though she’s a bit reticent about her personal details, she’s certainly plenty generous with her baking photos and recipes. And if that’s not enough, Christina also posts very watchable tutorials on YouTube.
You can check out Christina’s cupcakes, macarons, and cakes along with her recipes and tutorials on her Instagram, blog, and Facebook.
All images property of Christina’s Cupcakes.
June 13, 2017 at 7:07 am
Omg! I have never been this hungry to eat cakes before! But sadly, I can’t eat :(, they are just so cute.
I’m kidding, I’m jumping on first sight!:)
June 13, 2017 at 7:17 am
Thank heaven you were kidding! I was ready to start a fundraiser for you!
June 13, 2017 at 8:27 am
Haha, the urge to eat cute things, I should stay away from your posts I guess 😦
June 13, 2017 at 7:20 am
How do you eat something that pretty?
June 13, 2017 at 7:30 am
I would have a hard time destroying one of these masterpieces by eating!!
June 13, 2017 at 8:16 am
So, it took me about two minutes to see the window on Cinderella’s carriage as a window and not a very ornate, lovely vagina.
June 13, 2017 at 8:19 am
being a male, all I want to do it eat them. But they are beautiful. I have watched an artist at a local bakery create items like that and I was surprised at how easy it was for them. She told me her mother and grandmother passed down how to do it. So in that case it was a family thing. At the time she had two assistants she was teaching.
