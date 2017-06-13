The Edible Unicorn*

*Not a bad pub name

Today, we explore the gorgeously adorable baked goods by the very talented Christina of Christina’s Cupcakes. I first saw the unicorn macaroon (combining two of my favorite things) above on Pinterest, and knew I had to find its maker. I was certainly glad I did! She makes truly beautiful baked goods in many of my favorite colors.

I couldn’t really find out much about Christina. But though she’s a bit reticent about her personal details, she’s certainly plenty generous with her baking photos and recipes. And if that’s not enough, Christina also posts very watchable tutorials on YouTube.

You can check out Christina’s cupcakes, macarons, and cakes along with her recipes and tutorials on her Instagram, blog, and Facebook.

All images property of Christina’s Cupcakes.