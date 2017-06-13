My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Edible Unicorn*

by 7 Comments

*Not a bad pub name

@christinascupcakes

Today, we explore the gorgeously adorable baked goods by the very talented Christina of Christina’s Cupcakes. I first saw the unicorn macaroon (combining two of my favorite things) above on Pinterest, and knew I had to find its maker. I was certainly glad I did! She makes truly beautiful baked goods in many of my favorite colors.

I couldn’t really find out much about Christina. But though she’s a bit reticent about her personal details, she’s certainly plenty generous with her baking photos and recipes. And if that’s not enough, Christina also posts very watchable tutorials on YouTube.

You can check out Christina’s cupcakes, macarons, and cakes along with her recipes and tutorials on her Instagramblog, and Facebook.

All images property of Christina’s Cupcakes.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “The Edible Unicorn*

  1. jerennazuto
    June 13, 2017 at 7:07 am

    Omg! I have never been this hungry to eat cakes before! But sadly, I can’t eat :(, they are just so cute.
    I’m kidding, I’m jumping on first sight!:)

  2. Karen
    June 13, 2017 at 7:20 am

    How do you eat something that pretty?

  3. houstonphotojourney
    June 13, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I would have a hard time destroying one of these masterpieces by eating!!

  4. artfulblasphemer
    June 13, 2017 at 8:16 am

    So, it took me about two minutes to see the window on Cinderella’s carriage as a window and not a very ornate, lovely vagina.

  5. janhaltn
    June 13, 2017 at 8:19 am

    being a male, all I want to do it eat them. But they are beautiful. I have watched an artist at a local bakery create items like that and I was surprised at how easy it was for them. She told me her mother and grandmother passed down how to do it. So in that case it was a family thing. At the time she had two assistants she was teaching.

