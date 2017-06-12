The Disney Professor

Acclaimed illustrator and visual development artist Peter Emmerich is best known for his work with Disney, which includes designing the best-selling “Mickey Salutes America” poster and the “Art of Disney” stamps, the most successful stamp series in U.S. Postal Service history. But as great as his Disney work is, it’s his caricatures that really speak to me.
In addition to his design work, Emmerich has taught illustration at the Fashion Institute of Technology, Pratt Institute, the School of Visual Arts, and at Polimoda International Institute in Florence. I love that he’s so generous with his knowledge. How amazing would it be to take a class from this man?
Check out all Emmerich’s wonderful illustrations on Twitter, Tumblr, in his Etsy shop, and on the Disney blog.
All images property of Peter Emmerich.
June 12, 2017 at 6:50 am
I love all of the images, it’s hard to pick a favorite. He’s seriously talented!
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 12, 2017 at 6:59 am
He’s just got such an interesting eye for details, I love how work, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 12, 2017 at 7:02 am
That, he does!
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 12, 2017 at 7:01 am
The range of people he chooses as subjects is awesome!
LikeLiked by 2 people
June 12, 2017 at 8:51 am
Truly!
LikeLike
June 12, 2017 at 11:46 am
Love Lucille Ball and Julia Child the best – maybe. These are wonderful! I wasn’t aware of his work. Thanks for posting this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 12, 2017 at 1:25 pm
Those are definitely two of my faves also!
LikeLike
June 12, 2017 at 2:05 pm
These are astoundingly good. I LOVE them! I detect a strong Hirschfeld influence too which no doubt adds to their strong appeal to both you and me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 12, 2017 at 3:11 pm
I thought the same. So talented!
LikeLiked by 1 person