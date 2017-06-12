My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Disney Professor

by 9 Comments

emmerich

Peter Emmerich

Acclaimed illustrator and visual development artist Peter Emmerich is best known for his work with Disney, which includes designing the best-selling “Mickey Salutes America” poster and the “Art of Disney” stamps, the most successful stamp series in U.S. Postal Service history. But as great as his Disney work is, it’s his caricatures that really speak to me.

In addition to his design work, Emmerich has taught illustration at the Fashion Institute of Technology, Pratt Institute, the School of Visual Arts, and at Polimoda International Institute in Florence. I love that he’s so generous with his knowledge. How amazing would it be to take a class from this man?

Check out all Emmerich’s wonderful illustrations on Twitter, Tumblr, in his Etsy shop, and on the Disney blog.

All images property of Peter Emmerich.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “The Disney Professor

Leave a comment

  1. trE
    June 12, 2017 at 6:50 am

    I love all of the images, it’s hard to pick a favorite. He’s seriously talented!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. everydaystrangeblog
    June 12, 2017 at 7:01 am

    The range of people he chooses as subjects is awesome!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. highdesertbakery
    June 12, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Love Lucille Ball and Julia Child the best – maybe. These are wonderful! I wasn’t aware of his work. Thanks for posting this!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 12, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    These are astoundingly good. I LOVE them! I detect a strong Hirschfeld influence too which no doubt adds to their strong appeal to both you and me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s