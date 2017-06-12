The Disney Professor

Acclaimed illustrator and visual development artist Peter Emmerich is best known for his work with Disney, which includes designing the best-selling “Mickey Salutes America” poster and the “Art of Disney” stamps, the most successful stamp series in U.S. Postal Service history. But as great as his Disney work is, it’s his caricatures that really speak to me.

In addition to his design work, Emmerich has taught illustration at the Fashion Institute of Technology, Pratt Institute, the School of Visual Arts, and at Polimoda International Institute in Florence. I love that he’s so generous with his knowledge. How amazing would it be to take a class from this man?

Check out all Emmerich’s wonderful illustrations on Twitter, Tumblr, in his Etsy shop, and on the Disney blog.

All images property of Peter Emmerich.