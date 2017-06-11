My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Ray of Light

by 8 Comments

Ray Vincent

Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you the functioning musical instruments by Ray Vincent that look like art and sound a little exotic, a little otherworldly, and a lot cool. Originally a musician himself, the Canada native has spent his life around music and nature. Now, he gets to put together his two loves, using local and exotic woods that inspire him to create new and interesting instruments for others to play.

“I have always loved creating new things and making music. Here I have combined those things to come up with new sounding specially created instruments. With lots of love and thought put into them as well as honouring nature through sound.”

His instruments include guitars, mandolins, ukuleles, hammered and mountain dulcimers, bouzoukis, and totally original inventions like this 20-stringed harp-like instrument. Most of his pieces can be made with a gorgeous Fibonacci-inspired nautilus-shaped back like the instrument above.

You can check out all Vincent’s gorgeous instruments on his website and in his Etsy shop. You can also check out videos of his lovely works being played on his YouTube channel.

All images property of Ray Vincent/Rootworks.

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Ray of Light

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 11, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Beautiful. I’m particularly drawn to the nautilus ones.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. everydaystrangeblog
    June 11, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Wow- they sound as good as they look🖤

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Lynn Thaler
    June 11, 2017 at 7:48 am

    That’s amazing, they are beautiful, creative, and they sound really good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Karen
    June 11, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Beautiful to look at and listen to. Amazing.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Lise
    June 11, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Wow, these are so beautiful!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s