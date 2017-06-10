The Beetles

This is the gorgeously-ornate, realistic nature embroidery by Humayrah Bint Altaf. Using antique gold twist cord, Rococo threads, and antique beads, Altaf manages to make her creations look like they are poised to crawl off the canvas.

Though originally a fashion student, Altaf realized that world just wasn’t the right path for her. Then during a class at the Royal School of Needlework, Altaf fell in love with embroidery. And when she combined that love with her appreciation for nature, a star was born.

“I often wander through the woods near my home, where I gather leaves, twigs, feathers and other things I can find to bring back home and preserve. I also like to incorporate nature’s treasures into my embroideries and with each piece I feel that a part of me has been embedded into my work.”

Not exclusively limited to (gorgeous) creepy crawlies, Altaf’s work also includes birds, feathers, and floral motifs. Her beautiful embroidery can be purchased in her online shop, TheOldeSewingRoom, and you can check out more of her pieces on Instagram.

All images property of Huymayrah Bint Altaf/TheOldeSewingRoom.

