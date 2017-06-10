My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Beetles

by 3 Comments

Humayrah Bint Altaf

This is the gorgeously-ornate, realistic nature embroidery by Humayrah Bint Altaf.  Using antique gold twist cord, Rococo threads, and antique beads, Altaf manages to make her creations look like they are poised to crawl off the canvas.

Though originally a fashion student, Altaf realized that world just wasn’t the right path for her. Then during a class at the Royal School of Needlework, Altaf fell in love with embroidery. And when she combined that love with her appreciation for nature, a star was born.

“I often wander through the woods near my home, where I gather leaves, twigs, feathers and other things I can find to bring back home and preserve. I also like to incorporate nature’s treasures into my embroideries and with each piece I feel that a part of me has been embedded into my work.”

Not exclusively limited to (gorgeous) creepy crawlies, Altaf’s work also includes birds, feathers, and floral motifs. Her beautiful embroidery can be purchased in her online shop, TheOldeSewingRoom, and you can check out more of her pieces on Instagram.

All images property of Huymayrah Bint Altaf/TheOldeSewingRoom.

Humayrah Bint Altaf

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “The Beetles

Leave a comment

  1. Lynn Thaler
    June 10, 2017 at 6:15 am

    They are beautiful pieces. I love it.

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    June 10, 2017 at 8:16 am

    As a bonus, I really enjoyed looking at her web site.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Karen
    June 10, 2017 at 8:33 am

    These bugs are great. I, also, like the piece with the open birdcage and the actual stick that makes it three dimensional.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s