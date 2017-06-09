My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Micro Matter

by

tiny house

Rosa de Jong

When Amsterdam artist Rosa de Jong’s series Micro Matter caught my eye, I was really intrigued. These pieces really check all the boxes for me – they’re tiny, they’re architectural, and they seem to suggest that there are some great stories hidden within.

The diminutive dimensions of her work combined with the level of detail and her strong sense of balance makes her work entirely believable. And her way of putting the wee tree houses, camp sites, towering houses, and skyscrapers next to elements of nature, then floating them in glass give her tiny worlds a sense of peace and meditation.

You can check out in-progress photos of her tiny structures along with the rest of de Jong’s work on her website, Instagram, Behance, Facebook, and Dribble.

All images property of Rosa de Jong.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Micro Matter

Leave a comment

  1. Karen
    June 9, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Magical. Can’t you just imagine tiny little people in them?

    

    Reply
  2. trashonthemonocacy
    June 9, 2017 at 7:42 am

    These are a dream. I wish that I could safely keep them in my house.

    

    Reply
  4. Cory Melancon
    June 9, 2017 at 8:05 am

    So amazing thanks for the share this is really cool 👍

    

    Reply
  5. Ellie P.
    June 9, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Wow! Takes imagination and skill! Really fine creations!

    

    Reply

