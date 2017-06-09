When Amsterdam artist Rosa de Jong’s series Micro Matter caught my eye, I was really intrigued. These pieces really check all the boxes for me – they’re tiny, they’re architectural, and they seem to suggest that there are some great stories hidden within.
The diminutive dimensions of her work combined with the level of detail and her strong sense of balance makes her work entirely believable. And her way of putting the wee tree houses, camp sites, towering houses, and skyscrapers next to elements of nature, then floating them in glass give her tiny worlds a sense of peace and meditation.
You can check out in-progress photos of her tiny structures along with the rest of de Jong’s work on her website, Instagram, Behance, Facebook, and Dribble.
All images property of Rosa de Jong.
