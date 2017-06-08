Etsomnia™ 142: Cray

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Confession time. You know how I spend inordinate amounts of time looking for Etsy’s nuttiest offerings? Well, this week, I have a confession to make. Today, I’m sharing with you my delusions of Gaga. I’m taking you on a tour of some of the many ridiculous things I can’t use, would never wear, in most cases could never wear, but nonetheless hopelessly adore. Maybe it’s the influence of my latest spirit animal, but if I had deeper pockets (and thinner everything else), every last one of these dramatic, amazing pieces would be mine. Be prepared to be confused. I know I am.

Instead of my usual judgy, snarky self, this week, I’m giving you pure, nutty, avant garde joy.

