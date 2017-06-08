Etsomnia™ 142: Cray

Would I wear it? Yes! But only when I’m home alone, because on me, it would look like this. By LOMstore
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Confession time. You know how I spend inordinate amounts of time looking for Etsy’s nuttiest offerings? Well, this week, I have a confession to make. Today, I’m sharing with you my delusions of Gaga. I’m taking you on a tour of some of the many ridiculous things I can’t use, would never wear, in most cases could never wear, but nonetheless hopelessly adore. Maybe it’s the influence of my latest spirit animal, but if I had deeper pockets (and thinner everything else), every last one of these dramatic, amazing pieces would be mine. Be prepared to be confused. I know I am.
Instead of my usual judgy, snarky self, this week, I’m giving you pure, nutty, avant garde joy.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
I always swore that I’d never attempt the drop-crotch thing, but these are so beautifully tailored, I may not be able to resist! By MyStyleM
No, I don’t understand it, but I wish I could look like that in it. And it looks very absorbent. By FISHKUANGDesign
When I start to let out my inner Gaga, Bestie manages to stuff it back in. Everyone should have a bestie like that. One more thing I’m not allowed to wear by DeadDollsShop
Yes, I know I’d never wear it, but oh, how I love it! By Doroteyya
How I wish I could pull this off. If I had a slim neck and her strong jawline, I’d be all over it! By HaremRoyal
I’m a little obsessed with this architectural winter coat by MariaQueenMaria
Love the look of this cropped top. And the fact that you’d likely poke out the eyes of anyone who got too close is a great bonus. By BIRDSKINAU
Why-oh-why don’t I have a life where I can wear this glorious thing? Will someone please invite me to a royal wedding already? By ArturoRios
Amazing, and she’s wearing the hell out of it! By Metamorphoza
Stunning, but long statement necklaces are not for chesty girls like me. By ZoraDesign
I have a total crush on this, but if I tried it, I’m pretty sure this would be the result. By one of my faves, AliceCorsets
Way too cool for me, but a girl can dream! By EUGfashion
I NEED THIS HAT!!! (Called over shoulder while running away from Bestie.) By Livfreecreations
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!