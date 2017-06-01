My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 141: Getting the Cold Shoulder

by 17 Comments

You’re wearing this wrong. You should take it off, turn it around, then THROW IT AWAY.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’ve long been a fan of off-the-shoulder and cold-shoulder styles, so the current renaissance of this fashion has me jumping for joy. The amount of skin showing ranges from demure to daring, often with surprisingly flattering results, regardless of body type. Especially for us curvier broads, a little exposed shoulder or controlled peek of upper arm can be super cute.  However, in typical Etsy fashion, some sellers are giving the trend a bad name. Mind you, there are still quite a few adorable, glorious items in this category,  so if you’re looking for a way to revive your summer wardrobe, go have a look!

Hideous AND dangerous. If it looks like rain, you’d better have a backup plan, because that shit is getting baggy!

This one might need to come home with me. By DanielaTabois

Kill it with fire.

Because who doesn’t want to look like one of these?

This thing should come with a wardrobe malfunction warning label.

What a knock-out! By VFDresses

Ugly crochet things, not just for winter anymore!

This is less off-shoulder than just off.

Shockingly affordable and thoroughly adorable! By SaranghaeID

Truly lovely. What a fun shape! By ATTITUDE157

I see what they tried to do here, but it’s still an ugly plaid shirt.

Sure, it’s hideous, but they get high marks for styling. Can’t say they didn’t try!

Nope, nopity, nope, nope, nope.

Now, THAT’s interesting! By marcellamoda

This is the first time I’ve ever seen that graphic look like it’s gagging.

This might be the best romper on Etsy, and that’s saying something! By jordanderuiter

Maybe if it came as a set

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

17 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 141: Getting the Cold Shoulder

Leave a comment

  1. Lynn Thaler
    June 1, 2017 at 6:14 am

    Your definition for etsomina made me laugh. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 1, 2017 at 7:01 am

    Some of these are very elegant and sleek looking. I like the white one with all sleeves and the black asymmetrical cut out one best. I think, however, that many of these ended up without shoulders out of error rather than design. I’m utterly appalling at sewing. These look like something I might be able to create. I just wouldn’t. And what the heck with the crochet things? Please tell me that’s not a trend.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. dawnkinster
    June 1, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I guess the naked shoulder thing is in at the moment. That’s kind of good because my shoulders are my least overweight part of my body.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. jmnowak
    June 1, 2017 at 8:12 am

    The Tabois top has sleeves exactly like my wedding dress many decades ago, but is much nicer! I’d love her leggings…snazzy! Agree with you on most of the rest. Tho I would never wear this style, not confident there wouldn’t be a wardrobe malfunction. The look then would not be good! Lol. 😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Nancy at mgthumbprints
    June 1, 2017 at 8:30 am

    That last one looks like something I made in the early 70s. When I was 11.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Raylene
    June 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Wow! That one is so ugly they couldn’t even pay a model to wear it! And yes, the crochet stuff has got to go! I think the model with all the tattoos was selected on the hope that her tattoos would distract us from noticing the blouse. Yes, the black & white gingham top should definitely come with a wardrobe malfunction warning. The camouflage … thing looks like somebody threw up on it; gross! I’m glad you found some really nice ones–gorgeous and truly stylish ones–to post alongside these others. Otherwise, I’d be thinking that this fashion trend was a lost cause!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

