Etsomnia™ 141: Getting the Cold Shoulder

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’ve long been a fan of off-the-shoulder and cold-shoulder styles, so the current renaissance of this fashion has me jumping for joy. The amount of skin showing ranges from demure to daring, often with surprisingly flattering results, regardless of body type. Especially for us curvier broads, a little exposed shoulder or controlled peek of upper arm can be super cute. However, in typical Etsy fashion, some sellers are giving the trend a bad name. Mind you, there are still quite a few adorable, glorious items in this category, so if you’re looking for a way to revive your summer wardrobe, go have a look!

