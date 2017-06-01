Etsomnia™ 141: Getting the Cold Shoulder

You’re wearing this wrong. You should take it off, turn it around, then THROW IT AWAY.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I’ve long been a fan of off-the-shoulder and cold-shoulder styles, so the current renaissance of this fashion has me jumping for joy. The amount of skin showing ranges from demure to daring, often with surprisingly flattering results, regardless of body type. Especially for us curvier broads, a little exposed shoulder or controlled peek of upper arm can be super cute. However, in typical Etsy fashion, some sellers are giving the trend a bad name. Mind you, there are still quite a few adorable, glorious items in this category, so if you’re looking for a way to revive your summer wardrobe, go have a look!
Hideous AND dangerous. If it looks like rain, you’d better have a backup plan, because that shit is getting baggy!
June 1, 2017 at 6:14 am
Your definition for etsomina made me laugh. 🙂
June 1, 2017 at 7:19 am
I’m glad!
June 1, 2017 at 7:01 am
Some of these are very elegant and sleek looking. I like the white one with all sleeves and the black asymmetrical cut out one best. I think, however, that many of these ended up without shoulders out of error rather than design. I’m utterly appalling at sewing. These look like something I might be able to create. I just wouldn’t. And what the heck with the crochet things? Please tell me that’s not a trend.
June 1, 2017 at 7:21 am
I certainly hope it’s not a trend. I can’t really imagine anyone wearing it non-ironically. I’ll keep my eyes peeled and let you know if I see it anywhere.
June 1, 2017 at 7:30 am
I think those crochet things are things that people make, give away, but don’t get worn.
June 1, 2017 at 9:19 am
One would hope. There’s scads of them on Etsy, and they’re all called “festival wear.” Yipe!
June 1, 2017 at 1:06 pm
I sure hope they are not getting worn.
June 1, 2017 at 7:39 am
I guess the naked shoulder thing is in at the moment. That’s kind of good because my shoulders are my least overweight part of my body.
June 1, 2017 at 9:19 am
Mine, too!
June 1, 2017 at 8:12 am
The Tabois top has sleeves exactly like my wedding dress many decades ago, but is much nicer! I’d love her leggings…snazzy! Agree with you on most of the rest. Tho I would never wear this style, not confident there wouldn’t be a wardrobe malfunction. The look then would not be good! Lol. 😁
June 1, 2017 at 9:19 am
Your wedding dress must have been stunning!
June 1, 2017 at 8:30 am
That last one looks like something I made in the early 70s. When I was 11.
June 1, 2017 at 9:20 am
You were quite the talented 11 year old!
June 1, 2017 at 10:40 am
Love the marcellamoda 🖤
June 1, 2017 at 11:41 am
Gorgeous, isn’t it?
June 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm
Wow! That one is so ugly they couldn’t even pay a model to wear it! And yes, the crochet stuff has got to go! I think the model with all the tattoos was selected on the hope that her tattoos would distract us from noticing the blouse. Yes, the black & white gingham top should definitely come with a wardrobe malfunction warning. The camouflage … thing looks like somebody threw up on it; gross! I’m glad you found some really nice ones–gorgeous and truly stylish ones–to post alongside these others. Otherwise, I’d be thinking that this fashion trend was a lost cause!
June 1, 2017 at 12:33 pm
There are a lot of gorgeous examples of the trend on Etsy. I frankly had to work pretty hard to find the true tragedies!
