My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Saffar, So Good

by 1 Comment

bowl

Kawther Al Saffar

These are the unique vessels forged from a mixture of recycled brass, copper, zinc, or nickel by artist Kawther Al Saffar. Born and raised in Kuwait, Saffar studied industrial design at the Rhode Island School of Design. She’s worked on all kinds of fascinating projects, many which can be viewed on her website.

To make her striking, mixed metal bowls, the artist uses an ancient process known as sand casting. She uses sand taken from the nearby Nile, and keeps – nay, celebrates – the imperfections the sand produces. The resulting pieces, which she calls Dual Bowls, are entirely one-of-a-kind, and they are absolutely gorgeous. The bowls feel unearthed rather than created, somewhere between ancient and alien. Saffar funded the project with a Kickstarter in mid-April of this year, and it’s already raised more than 200% of her original goal. The funding period was technically over on May 28, but there still seem to be some pledge levels available.

All images property of Kawther Al Saffar.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Saffar, So Good

Leave a comment

  1. jmnowak
    June 2, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I love the colours of the bowls. Wonderful art.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s