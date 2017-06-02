Saffar, So Good

These are the unique vessels forged from a mixture of recycled brass, copper, zinc, or nickel by artist Kawther Al Saffar. Born and raised in Kuwait, Saffar studied industrial design at the Rhode Island School of Design. She’s worked on all kinds of fascinating projects, many which can be viewed on her website.

To make her striking, mixed metal bowls, the artist uses an ancient process known as sand casting. She uses sand taken from the nearby Nile, and keeps – nay, celebrates – the imperfections the sand produces. The resulting pieces, which she calls Dual Bowls, are entirely one-of-a-kind, and they are absolutely gorgeous. The bowls feel unearthed rather than created, somewhere between ancient and alien. Saffar funded the project with a Kickstarter in mid-April of this year, and it’s already raised more than 200% of her original goal. The funding period was technically over on May 28, but there still seem to be some pledge levels available.

All images property of Kawther Al Saffar.