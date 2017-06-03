Force of Nature

Artist Ellen Jewett combines cold porcelain, polymer, and wire armatures to create these surrealistic, heavily embellished sculptures. The pieces feature totally unexpected combinations of animals, plants, and sometimes even signs of human civilization. She has alternately described her work as “natural history surrealist sculpture” and “anthrozoology-meets -psychoanalysis.” That’s a lot to unpack.

A big fan of nature, Jewett avoids toxic mediums like paints, glazes, and finishes, and instead builds her creations out of natural, locally-sourced materials.

“This, unavoidably, excludes most of what is commonly commercially available, and has sent me on a journey of unique material combination and invention.”

All images property of Ellen Jewett.