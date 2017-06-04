Crazy Feet

When I spotted the photo above, I had two thoughts. 1. that is the most perfect ballet foot I’ve ever seen, and 2. her poor knees are going to have so much to say to her when she’s fifty!
These are the wonderful, painful, visceral photos by St. Petersburg ballet dancer-come-photographer Darian Volkova. The dancer started documenting her daily dancer’s life for her own amusement, but her photos caught the interest of the social media world. At least now she knows what she’s going to do when she can’t dance anymore. I have known a lot of dancers who really struggled with that question, and I’m happy for Volkova.
When I tried to go to her website, my virus software went crazy, so I’m not going to link to it. Her Instagram, however, is safe and fantastic. Enjoy!
All images property of Darian Volkova.
June 4, 2017 at 7:06 am
The pic at the bar in front of the arched window is beautiful.
June 4, 2017 at 10:50 am
I love how evocative that one is. I know just how that room smells.
June 4, 2017 at 9:17 am
I love the shot of all the worn soles on the ballet shoes, real reminder of how much work it is!
June 4, 2017 at 10:50 am
That’s absolutely true!
June 4, 2017 at 12:46 pm
Wonderful documentary photographs. They capture the beauty and the agony. As someone who cannot even walk in heels, I wince seeing the curvature of those feet.
