Vivid Sydney

Sydney, Australia, is host to an annual 23-day arts festival called Vivid Sydney, which combines music performances and light installations. It is one of the city’s higher honors to be chosen as the lighting designers for the Sydney Opera House, and this year’s designer really knocked it out of the park. Inspired by local and planet-wide threats to sea creatures and plant life, Ash Bolland covered the City’s most recognizable structure with aquatic creatures native to the area.

Check out the Vivid Sydney Arts Festival on their website, on Facebook, and on Instagram.

All images property of Destination NSW / James Horan.

As fantastic as the photos are, it’s really the videos that illustrate the magnificent, animated lightshows. I’ve long wanted to visit Australia, and these videos are so inspiring, I’m definitely adding this show to my list of things to see when I retire!

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Vivid Sydney

  1. janhaltn
    June 5, 2017 at 6:23 am

    All of them are beautiful. Thanks for the post.

  3. jmnowak
    June 5, 2017 at 7:39 am

    When you retire?!! LOL. It may not be around by then. 😁

  4. globalsalsa
    June 5, 2017 at 7:50 am

    If you can’t get to Sydney during Vivid, you can always hit Melbourne for its single night event, White Night, which starts at sunset and finishes at sunrise. Disclaimer: proud Melburnian 🙂

