Sydney, Australia, is host to an annual 23-day arts festival called Vivid Sydney, which combines music performances and light installations. It is one of the city’s higher honors to be chosen as the lighting designers for the Sydney Opera House, and this year’s designer really knocked it out of the park. Inspired by local and planet-wide threats to sea creatures and plant life, Ash Bolland covered the City’s most recognizable structure with aquatic creatures native to the area.

All images property of Destination NSW / James Horan.

As fantastic as the photos are, it’s really the videos that illustrate the magnificent, animated lightshows. I’ve long wanted to visit Australia, and these videos are so inspiring, I’m definitely adding this show to my list of things to see when I retire!