My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Pleasure Seekers

by 4 Comments

rococo

Alexia Sinclair

Inspired by the decadent fashion and behavior of the court of Marie Antoinette, Australian photographer and artist Alexia Sinclair created a photo project she calls Rococo. Besides being impeccably styled, the photos have a lovely dreamlike quality which makes some of these lovelies seem more like ghosts than flesh-and-blood models.

“Rococo is a series of theatrical artworks inspired by the lives, fashions, gardens and motifs of 18th century high society. Following the design aesthetic of this period, the series is sensual, playful and flamboyant.

“During this period, powerful women of the French court became fashion icons and their tastes swept across Europe. Their excessive, luxurious and exotic creations have inspired many aspects of the costuming within this series; from Madame de Pompadour’s porcelain flowers, to Madame du Barry diamond necklace, Marie Antoinette’s muslin chemise and the Duchess of Devonshire’s towering plumes.”

It’s obvious why Sinclair chose this era for her inspiration. The lushness of the backgrounds and the elaborate costumes are perfect counterpoints to the models’ slight state of undress and impish expressions. That period may have come to a violent end, but it sure must have been big fun while it lasted!

You can check out all of Sinclair’s beautiful photos on her website.

All images property of Alexia Sinclair.

Catherine the Great – The Regal Twelve by Alexia Sinclair
The Golden Phoenix from the series “The Golden Age” by Alexia Sinclair
Field of Dreams from the Series Rococo by Alexia Sinclair

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “The Pleasure Seekers

Leave a comment

  1. Ellie
    June 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    The fantasy in these is wonderful. Of course, as you point out, things didn’t end well but what a glorious concept.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    June 6, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Being in some sort of sport for most of my life, short hair in the norm. But these are fun and great to look at. Sorry, but I don’t have enough imagination to even start one. They were lots of fun to look at.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s