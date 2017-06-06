The Pleasure Seekers

Inspired by the decadent fashion and behavior of the court of Marie Antoinette, Australian photographer and artist Alexia Sinclair created a photo project she calls Rococo. Besides being impeccably styled, the photos have a lovely dreamlike quality which makes some of these lovelies seem more like ghosts than flesh-and-blood models.

“Rococo is a series of theatrical artworks inspired by the lives, fashions, gardens and motifs of 18th century high society. Following the design aesthetic of this period, the series is sensual, playful and flamboyant. “During this period, powerful women of the French court became fashion icons and their tastes swept across Europe. Their excessive, luxurious and exotic creations have inspired many aspects of the costuming within this series; from Madame de Pompadour’s porcelain flowers, to Madame du Barry diamond necklace, Marie Antoinette’s muslin chemise and the Duchess of Devonshire’s towering plumes.”

It’s obvious why Sinclair chose this era for her inspiration. The lushness of the backgrounds and the elaborate costumes are perfect counterpoints to the models’ slight state of undress and impish expressions. That period may have come to a violent end, but it sure must have been big fun while it lasted!

You can check out all of Sinclair’s beautiful photos on her website.

All images property of Alexia Sinclair.

Catherine the Great – The Regal Twelve by Alexia Sinclair The Golden Phoenix from the series “The Golden Age” by Alexia Sinclair Field of Dreams from the Series Rococo by Alexia Sinclair