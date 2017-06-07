(I guess I’m in the mood for Marie Antoinette-styled things this week!)

Chris Antemann’s porcelain sculpture series Forbidden Fruit celebrates the collaboration between the Oregon-based artist and the 300-year-old MEISSEN Porcelain manufactory. Invited to participate in MEISSEN’s Art Studio Program in London, Antemann worked closely with the company to create both one-of-a-kind pieces and a few limited editions. Her artist’s statement goes a long way toward explaining her inspiration.

“Inspired by 18th C. porcelain figurines, Chris Antemann’s work employs a unity of design and concept to simultaneously examine and parody male and female relationship roles. Characters, themes and incidents build upon each other, effectively forming their own language that speaks about domestic rites, social etiquette, and taboos. Themes from the classics and the romantics are given a contemporary edge; elaborate dinner parties, picnic luncheons and ornamental gardens set the stage for her twisted tales to unfold.”

Subversive kitch is probably the best way to describe these pieces. With their over-the-top erotic themes and fussy details, depending on how they were styled, they could either read really smart and on-trend or hopelessly out-of-touch. That’s some next-level art!

You can check out all Antemann’s work on her website.

All images property of Chris Antemann.