My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Stopped Motion

by 4 Comments

Chris Sickels/Red Nose Studio

Chris Sickels/Red Nose Studio

A master of stop motion animation and 3D illustration, Chris Sickels’s world is someplace I’d love to explore. Both his still and animated work employs Herculean levels of patience, but he manages to communicate amazing delicacy and feeling. I’m especially in love with his series for The New Yorker called Decades.

After looking at his stills, I of course went searching for his animations. I confess that while they’re plenty interesting, I don’t really get them all. They are nonetheless amazing to look at.

Nonetheless, I hope you enjoy! You can view more of Sickels’s work on the Red Nose Studio website.

All images property of Chris Sickels.

sickels gif.gif

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Stopped Motion

Leave a comment

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 31, 2017 at 7:45 am

    The animation is a bit too opaque for my taste too but I love his character design and style. The still photos are wonderful. I will need to seek out more of his work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s