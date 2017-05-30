My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Jasmine Flowers

by 8 Comments

This is the Atlanta Professional Dance Academy, known the world over by the name Jasmine Flowers. Fusing classical Western-style ballet with Eastern traditional dance, these Chinese-American dancers can do things with fans I thought were only possible with animation.

Here was their audition for America’s Got Talent.

And here’s something a little more modern (and Western).

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on "Jasmine Flowers

Leave a comment

  1. duclam1088
    May 30, 2017 at 6:25 am

    Thanks for shared !

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 30, 2017 at 7:09 am

    They are very hypnotic. I’m impressed by their synchronization.

  3. everydaystrangeblog
    May 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Wow, I can’t imagine how much work they put into this- amazing 🖤

  4. Ellie
    May 30, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Mesmerizing! You find the best dance groups!

