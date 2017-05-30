This is the Atlanta Professional Dance Academy, known the world over by the name Jasmine Flowers. Fusing classical Western-style ballet with Eastern traditional dance, these Chinese-American dancers can do things with fans I thought were only possible with animation.
Here was their audition for America’s Got Talent.
And here’s something a little more modern (and Western).
