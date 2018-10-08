The Way Back Machine

“Way behind its time.” Retro Radio Farm slogan

A few months ago, I wrote about a company that sells beautiful vintage radios, and those were really fun to look at. But today’s things are not only beautiful, they are functional, too! These are the refurbished vintage radios by Retro Radio Farm. And not only can you find the working vintage radio of your design dreams, it can also be bluetooth- or Amazon-enabled. Delish!

But though they can equip their radios with modern connectivity, the sound they deliver is decidedly retro. The company promises “the warm, analog sound of yesteryear and the comforting, nostalgic tones of good old-fashioned radio waves transmitting voices and music through vacuum tubes.” That makes me feel all tingly…

When I asked Allen, the lovely man behind Retro Radio Farm, what made him tick (that’s a little clock radio humor, in case you missed it), his response told a wonderful story.

“When I first came across these old radios, they were dusty and dirty, and not looking very functional. I had come to expect the simplicity, reliability and look of modern electronics, and these were far from that! However, I had always been a great admirer of vintage cars, architecture, art, and many other things. These radios appeal to that same sensibility. Something clicked when I noticed these two radios for the first time one day at a flea market for $15. I thought they were under valued to say the least, and I was not sure I could ever get them to work. Since then, I have developed my expertise and passion for these to a huge extent, and prices for these 50s & 60s radios have gone through the roof! I think other people are beginning to realize these old radios with or without Bluetooth are as functional, and offer an alternative to modern electronics, as well as being a valuable collectible. “

It’s always such a pleasure to meet someone who’s found their true calling. We should all be so lucky!

You can see all of RRF’s beautiful wares on their website and on Etsy.

All images property of Retro Radio Farm, used with permission.