Miracles on Main Street

I know this is a bit outside my usual post, but I want you to stick with me and give this a chance. Today, I want to talk to you about a show I have been watching on Hulu called Small Business Revolution – Main Street.

More and more lately, I find myself hungry for artists, music, film, and television that make me feel hope. In these days of great divides and harsh words and high feelings, it’s such a relief to watch a show so filled with heart and kindness. I know the title doesn’t make it sound much like a show with feels, but I have yet to watch an episode of Small Business Revolution that didn’t make me well up at least once.

SBR chooses a different struggling small town each season. The show’s experts, headed up by media wiz Amanda Brinkman, select a handful of local businesses that need their help, and bring to bear their considerable financial and experiential resources. Though a show like this could be really dry and impersonal, instead, this one has a remarkable way of making the viewer feel connected to the business owners and emotionally vested in the success of the towns they rehabilitate. The efforts are championed by Deluxe, a 100+-year-old marketing company. I had no idea that marketing was a thing 100 years ago!

“Deluxe has been a proud champion of small business since 1915. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2015, creating the Small Business Revolution as a way to celebrate the small businesses that drive our economy and bring our communities together, and create a movement of support. As a leading provider of marketing services and products for small businesses, Deluxe Corporation believes that small businesses are the future of the American economy.”

Thus far, the show’s seasons have taken place in Wabash, IN, and Bristol Borough, PA, and the current season is happening right now in Alton, IL. If you need a pick-me-up, if your faith in humankind could use a boost, go check out the wonderful folks on Small Business Revolution – Main Street. I’ll bet you’ll be glad you did.

And you don’t even need Hulu to watch! If you don’t have the service, you can still watch the full episodes on either the Deluxe website or YouTube, and you can follow their wonderful exploits on Facebook.