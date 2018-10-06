I Sing the Body Electric

This is not my first (bodypainting) rodeo, but though I love the art form, I have yet to make it in person to one of these fabulous events! Today, I bring you the world-famous Daegu International Bodypainting Festival all the way from South Korea. The celebration of body art and creativity has been growing in popularity (and entries) every year since their first show in 2008.

Each year, a theme is chosen, and the 2018 theme was “love.” This year’s 61 team entries represented 14 countries, and winners in each of the four categories – Bodypainting, Fantasy, Makeup, and Model – walked away with prizes up to $9,000.

“Most of the artists are experts and students in related fields. We express the differences in culture according to our community or personal experience in our works and increase our understanding of various cultures through comparison with other people’s works.”

You can see more of the Festival’s amazing entries on their website (in Korean) and on Facebook and Instagram.