My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

I Sing the Body Electric

by 7 Comments

daegu

This is not my first (bodypainting) rodeo, but though I love the art form, I have yet to make it in person to one of these fabulous events! Today, I bring you the world-famous Daegu International Bodypainting Festival all the way from South Korea. The celebration of body art and creativity has been growing in popularity (and entries) every year since their first show in 2008.

Each year, a theme is chosen, and the 2018 theme was “love.” This year’s 61 team entries represented 14 countries, and winners in each of the four categories – Bodypainting, Fantasy, Makeup, and Model – walked away with prizes up to $9,000.

“Most of the artists are experts and students in related fields. We express the differences in culture according to our community or personal experience in our works and increase our understanding of various cultures through comparison with other people’s works.”

You can see more of the Festival’s amazing entries on their website (in Korean) and on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “I Sing the Body Electric

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    October 6, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Colorful but no thanks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    October 6, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I had a friend that got hired by a body paint artist. After about 40 photographs, she cried with they removed the paint. Done by the professionals it is truely an art.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 6, 2018 at 11:44 am

    That’s some of the most impressive bodypainting I’ve ever seen. I’m not sure I quite understand how the theme presents in each of them but I like all the detail regardless. Can you imagine if you accidentally smudged at the last minute?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.