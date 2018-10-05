My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Glowing Aints

by 2 Comments

glass 0

BeautifulLightGlass

I tried and tried to get Pavel Kovrijin of Beautiful Light Glass to talk to me about his gorgeous work, but I never got a response. Here’s what I could cobble together without the maker’s help.

According to his profile, Kovrijin was drawn to art from a very early age. After graduating art school, the young artist decided he wanted to pursue glass ‘aintng’. I’ll let him tell you:

“One day I got the idea of aintng a chandelier according to my interior. This resulted in an absolutely original artwork that flled the room not only with light, but also with bright colours. Light beams ass through the glass to form a unique combinaton of colours and oints of light. Even when the lights are out, the chandelier stands out in the interior. Regular chandeliers and lam s are hardly u  to the task, while original author’s aintng makes a boring chandelier into an exquisite art object.”

It seems that Kovrijin’s P sticks. That sounds ainful. Google translate and the pitfalls of faulty equipment aside, I honestly did find this artist’s work enchanting. I hope you enjoy it, too.

You can see all of Kovrijin’s amazing light fixtures in his Etsy shop.

All images property of Pavel Kovrijin/BeautifulLightGlass. (I wonder if he signs his emails ‘avel’…)

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Glowing Aints

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    October 5, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Beautiful and fairely reasonable in price.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.