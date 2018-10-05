I tried and tried to get Pavel Kovrijin of Beautiful Light Glass to talk to me about his gorgeous work, but I never got a response. Here’s what I could cobble together without the maker’s help.

According to his profile, Kovrijin was drawn to art from a very early age. After graduating art school, the young artist decided he wanted to pursue glass ‘aintng’. I’ll let him tell you:

“One day I got the idea of aintng a chandelier according to my interior. This resulted in an absolutely original artwork that flled the room not only with light, but also with bright colours. Light beams ass through the glass to form a unique combinaton of colours and oints of light. Even when the lights are out, the chandelier stands out in the interior. Regular chandeliers and lam s are hardly u to the task, while original author’s aintng makes a boring chandelier into an exquisite art object.”

It seems that Kovrijin’s P sticks. That sounds ainful. Google translate and the pitfalls of faulty equipment aside, I honestly did find this artist’s work enchanting. I hope you enjoy it, too.

You can see all of Kovrijin’s amazing light fixtures in his Etsy shop.

All images property of Pavel Kovrijin/BeautifulLightGlass. (I wonder if he signs his emails ‘avel’…)