Etsomnia™ 198: Get Organized

Turtle barrette holder. And I didn’t even know turtles had hair!
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I’m always looking for new ideas for organizing my space, and since we’re planning a new closet and redoing the bedroom, I’m extra interested. And once again, Etsy delivered. I found some really intriguing, creative, fun ways of getting organized, alongside the usual parade of less inspired, less polished ideas.
Is it just me, or is this bathroom counter organizer vaguely crotchy?
According to the maker, this idiotic-looking organizer basket set makes a suitable wedding gift. I beg to differ.
Absolutely stunning nightstand lamp/organizer. By UrbanEdison
You know how there’s always that one piece of fruit spoiling at the bottom of the fruit bowl? A fluffy, white yarn bowl would make that sooo much more disgusting.
Thanks. I’ve got it from here.
I like this mail organizer in theory. The hollowed-out books are clever, but taken together, it’s just confusing. Pick a theme already.
Desk organizer that doubles as a bed of nails for your Barbies!
Crayon organizer featuring Derpy the Horse!
“Office” organizer. Maybe if you worked here.
No, I do not know why I need these boat baskets. I just do. By PrivateDock
Here’s an upcycled basket made of old tshirts and, presumably, dust mites.
For a few dollars, you can go on Etsy and buy empty egg cartons. Also, for a few dollars, you could buy a carton of eggs and have eggs AND an egg carton. Just saying.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
October 4, 2018 at 7:20 am
As always, a refreshing bouquet of honesty, surprise, laughter,and inspiration!!
How many “really’s” can one say in various intonations ? Love this blog!!!!
October 4, 2018 at 10:18 am
How kind of you! Thanks very much. Etsy is a constant source of inspiration and entertainment for me…
October 4, 2018 at 1:03 pm
WTH, Etsy? Used egg cartons? Seriously?
I love the feeling of being organised and everything having a place. That used to be me before having kids. With a messy husband and even messier kids, I chose sanity over maintaining my standards. However, looking at items designed to help you be organised and tidy makes me feel like some day I will have my spaces neat as a pin again.
October 4, 2018 at 1:54 pm
It could happen! I love organizational stuff. Drawer inserts make me giddy!
October 4, 2018 at 3:38 pm
I figure things will start to reset as all the boys get older and generate less mess. That is my hope anyway.
October 4, 2018 at 9:01 pm
Good luck!
October 4, 2018 at 2:30 pm
Once saw where paper egg cartons were used to soundproof a room. They said it worked.
October 4, 2018 at 9:01 pm
They make the same shape out of foam and it’s much more effective.
October 4, 2018 at 8:15 pm
That shoe organizer though!!!
October 4, 2018 at 9:02 pm
Girl, I know!
