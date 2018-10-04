My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 198: Get Organized

by 10 Comments

Turtle barrette holder. And I didn’t even know turtles had hair!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’m always looking for new ideas for organizing my space, and since we’re planning a new closet and redoing the bedroom, I’m extra interested. And once again, Etsy delivered. I found some really intriguing, creative, fun ways of getting organized, alongside the usual parade of less inspired, less polished ideas.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

organize 2

OMG, it’s a lazy shoe-san! By CreativeDesignsDecor

Is it just me, or is this bathroom counter organizer vaguely crotchy?

According to the maker, this idiotic-looking organizer basket set makes a suitable wedding gift. I beg to differ.

Absolutely stunning nightstand lamp/organizer. By UrbanEdison

You know how there’s always that one piece of fruit spoiling at the bottom of the fruit bowl? A fluffy, white yarn bowl would make that sooo much more disgusting.

Thanks. I’ve got it from here.

Epic jewelry organizer/mirror. Must have! By Bleachla who also make some really spectacular makeup organizers.

I like this mail organizer in theory. The hollowed-out books are clever, but taken together, it’s just confusing. Pick a theme already.

Desk organizer that doubles as a bed of nails for your Barbies!

I would have so much fun filling this crafts organizer! By WoodGiftsDesignShop

Crayon organizer featuring Derpy the Horse!

“Office” organizer. Maybe if you worked here.

No, I do not know why I need these boat baskets. I just do. By PrivateDock

Here’s an upcycled basket made of old tshirts and, presumably, dust mites.

For a few dollars, you can go on Etsy and buy empty egg cartons. Also, for a few dollars, you could buy a carton of eggs and have eggs AND an egg carton. Just saying.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 198: Get Organized

Leave a comment

  1. Ann
    October 4, 2018 at 7:20 am

    As always, a refreshing bouquet of honesty, surprise, laughter,and inspiration!!
    How many “really’s” can one say in various intonations ? Love this blog!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 4, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    WTH, Etsy? Used egg cartons? Seriously?

    I love the feeling of being organised and everything having a place. That used to be me before having kids. With a messy husband and even messier kids, I chose sanity over maintaining my standards. However, looking at items designed to help you be organised and tidy makes me feel like some day I will have my spaces neat as a pin again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    October 4, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Once saw where paper egg cartons were used to soundproof a room. They said it worked.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Diane
    October 4, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    That shoe organizer though!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.