Etsomnia™ 198: Get Organized

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’m always looking for new ideas for organizing my space, and since we’re planning a new closet and redoing the bedroom, I’m extra interested. And once again, Etsy delivered. I found some really intriguing, creative, fun ways of getting organized, alongside the usual parade of less inspired, less polished ideas.

