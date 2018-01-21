Hurdy Gurdy Girl

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably heard the term ‘hurdy gurdy’ with respect to music, but somehow I got the impression that it was a style of music rather than a musical instrument. I was mistaken. Popular in Europe during the Medieval period, the hurdy gurdy looks like a jacked-up neckless guitar, with 12 strings that are played by tapping keys which raise frets under the strings and turning a crank which turns a wheel. The wheel acts as a bow, producing distinctive, haunting tones. Because it can play bass, melody and rhythm all at once, the hurdy gurdy produces a rich, complex sound beautifully suited to traditional Medieval, Irish, and folk music. I got curious about how it could be used to produce more modern music, as well.
I went looking for modern hurdy gurdy musicians, and I happily stumbled upon German singer/songwriter Patty Gurdy. Her YouTube channel offers many informational and instructional videos about the instrument, alongside a few beautiful recordings of her playing and singing.
You can follow the very talented Patty Gurdy on Facebook and on her YouTube channel.
January 21, 2018 at 10:10 am
Interesting. Must have been pretty difficult to design this instrument. Sounds a lot like pipes… which I love to hear. Must be the Scotts in my background.
January 21, 2018 at 11:05 am
I love bagpipes, too! In one of her instructional videos, she likens it to the pipes.
January 21, 2018 at 11:19 am
Beautiful. Yes, it does have a pipe sound, but it sure is different than any pipes that I have hard. Wonder how long it took her to learn to play it. Going on a side trip, I thought the Marble Machine was more like a music box. I wonder if he invented it. Thanks for another great day = Hal
January 21, 2018 at 11:23 am
I loved the Marble Machine! That was really cool, too. Very glad you are liking the instrument posts!
