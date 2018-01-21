My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Hurdy Gurdy Girl

by

Patty Gurdy

Patty Gurdy/Photo by Io Von Harpyie

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably heard the term ‘hurdy gurdy’ with respect to music, but somehow I got the impression that it was a style of music rather than a musical instrument. I was mistaken. Popular in Europe during the Medieval period, the hurdy gurdy looks like a jacked-up neckless guitar, with 12 strings that are played by tapping keys which raise frets under the strings and turning a crank which turns a wheel. The wheel acts as a bow, producing distinctive, haunting tones. Because it can play bass, melody and rhythm all at once, the hurdy gurdy produces a rich, complex sound beautifully suited to traditional Medieval, Irish, and folk music. I got curious about how it could be used to produce more modern music, as well.

I went looking for modern hurdy gurdy musicians, and I happily stumbled upon German singer/songwriter Patty Gurdy. Her YouTube channel offers many informational and instructional videos about the instrument, alongside a few beautiful recordings of her playing and singing.

You can follow the very talented Patty Gurdy on Facebook and on her YouTube channel.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Hurdy Gurdy Girl

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 21, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Interesting. Must have been pretty difficult to design this instrument. Sounds a lot like pipes… which I love to hear. Must be the Scotts in my background.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    January 21, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Beautiful. Yes, it does have a pipe sound, but it sure is different than any pipes that I have hard. Wonder how long it took her to learn to play it. Going on a side trip, I thought the Marble Machine was more like a music box. I wonder if he invented it. Thanks for another great day = Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

