The Glamorous Life

When I spotted the painting above by Kimberly Godfrey, I knew I’d found something special. Both her portraits and her abstracts absolutely blew me away.

Godfrey describes her work as “glamorous art for home and salon,” but I think she’s really underselling herself. While they certainly are glamorous, I think they’re also very, very good. They’re going right into my (currently imaginary) virtual gallery! I read in an interview, that the artist longs to have one of her works compete in the BP National Portrait Competition. I would think they’d be thrilled to have her!

Originally a native of Seattle, Washington, Godfrey now lives in the magical-sounding town of Bury St. Edmunds in the U.K., a town which grew up around a monastery built in the year 633. (My poor little American brain can’t wrap itself around that number.) It’s hard to picture so much glamor coming from such a ridiculously cute town.

Not just a great artist, Godfrey is also a marketing genius. Her work can be found not just in the usual spots (Etsy, Instagram, etc.), but also on super-sites like Houzz and Amazon.

You can find more of Godfrey’s work on her website, and on Etsy, Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon Handmade.

All images property of Kimberly Godfrey, used with permission.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA