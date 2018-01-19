Former landscape photographer Tracy Johnson has had a rough couple of years. Johnson, who lives in Livermore, California, was diagnosed in 2016 with an autoimmune disorder that causes severe muscle weakness. Unable to walk out into nature to pursue her photography career, Johnson was sitting in her small, Livermore, California, yard, feeling depressed, when a hummingbird flew by. She got the idea to plant and arrange her yard to attract hummingbirds. If she couldn’t go to nature, then she was going to get nature to come to her!

“I’m like the hummingbird paparazzi, jumping out of bushes to take their photos.”

But Johnson discovered it’s not so easy to photograph the speedy little buggers. She read up on how to attract them, and started shooting. After much trial and error (she claims she took at least 500 photos before getting the right combination of equipment and timing), she started creeping up on the tiny, jewel-like birds like a pro. And now, the beautiful creatures are so comfortable with her, they come right up and light on her like she’s a Disney princess!

All images property of Tracy Johnson.