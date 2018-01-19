My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Hummingbird Paparazzi

by 2 Comments

Tracy Johnson

Former landscape photographer Tracy Johnson has had a rough couple of years. Johnson, who lives in Livermore, California, was diagnosed in 2016 with an autoimmune disorder that causes severe muscle weakness. Unable to walk out into nature to pursue her photography career, Johnson was sitting in her small, Livermore, California, yard, feeling depressed, when a hummingbird flew by. She got the idea to plant and arrange her yard to attract hummingbirds. If she couldn’t go to nature, then she was going to get nature to come to her!

“I’m like the hummingbird paparazzi, jumping out of bushes to take their photos.”

But Johnson discovered it’s not so easy to photograph the speedy little buggers. She read up on how to attract them, and started shooting. After much trial and error (she claims she took at least 500 photos before getting the right combination of equipment and timing), she started creeping up on the tiny, jewel-like birds like a pro. And now, the beautiful creatures are so comfortable with her, they come right up and light on her like she’s a Disney princess!

Follow Tracy Johnson’s Instagram for a daily dose of hummingbird loveliness! (There are even videos there, though I gave up trying to embed them.)

All images property of Tracy Johnson.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Hummingbird Paparazzi

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    January 19, 2018 at 8:04 am

    These little darlings are jewels indeed and Ms. Johnson captures them on film beautifully. I’m following her insta now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s