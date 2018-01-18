My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 167: Jewelry Boxes

by 15 Comments

I think this one might actually be burglar proof. What self-respecting burglar would want to touch it?

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Poor Beloved. While I do mostly buy my own jewelry, over the years my gift wish lists regularly include a succession of incrementally larger jewelry boxes. Admitting you have a problem is the first step, right? I currently have a super-sized dresser-top model AND a quite large wall-mounted number. Is that enough? It is not. So since we’re redecorating our bedroom when we get home, I get to add a cheval mirror with built-in jewelry storage. I promise if I outgrow that one, I’ll go into jewelry rehab. Probably.

Anyway, suffice to say I spend a lot of time thinking about jewelry storage. I, as it turns out, am not alone! To quote a 1963 jewelry box ad, Grope no more, my lady.” In typical Etsy fashion, the boxes come in all shapes and sizes, embellished, painted, and plain, complicated and simpleold and new. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did!

While it wouldn’t hold much, this handpainted mini tansu box sure is sweet! By Mimistossedandfound

If the crap on top of the box is any indication of the junk inside, it’s going to be a no accessories kind of day

This thing puts the boo in boudoir

Magnificent! By StoneDesignWoodcraft

Sure it’s hideous, but I’ll bet you’d build up some muscles lifting that lid!

Toile always seems to me like camo for spiders

This Golden Age of Hollywood box is so sexy! By Broadsonabox

I normally like pyrite, but this just looks lumpy. And maybe itchy

I have questions. Many, many questions.

Beautiful unisex metal and wood box! By GalleriaInnocente

“Extraordinary Jewelry Box with Peach Moire,  Maribou Deco Doll, Stunning Vintage Laces, Velvet, and Rare Jewels” Cue epic eye roll

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

15 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 167: Jewelry Boxes

Leave a comment

  2. Michele
    January 18, 2018 at 9:11 am

    I too am a magpie and proud of it. I have moved beyond jewellery boxes (three) to the top drawer of a small sideboard.

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    January 18, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Jewelry just isn’t my thing but I do like boxes. Not many of these boxes but some are ok.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. K.M. Sutton
    January 18, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I love Jewelry boxes, but actually did away with the ones I own (downsizing) but I do love looking at them. But some of these just make me say oh my oh my. lol. ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Violet
    January 18, 2018 at 11:45 am

    The best line I’ve heard all week: “Toile always seems to me like camo for spiders.” LMAO…I’ll never see toile the same. 🙂

    I went big with my last jewelry box and choose a floor standing jewelry armoire, as I didn’t want to run to three different smaller boxes to accessorise in the morning. I seem to have a problem when it comes to resisting bling. Though if I had to store my jewels in some of the (ahem) interesting boxes here, my resistance would get undoubtedly higher.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Alison and Don
    January 18, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Thanks for the chuckle – for both of us. 🙂
    Alison

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 18, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    There are some beautiful boxes showcased here but others are further evidence of those kids let loose with craft supplies and hot glue. The one with feet made me laugh. My jewellery box did not survive crossing the Atlantic and I have not replaced it because I realised my jewellery collection (mainly all costume jewellery) had outgrown a box. It is now stored in a large drawer in my bedroom. Not pretty or decorative but it does the job.

    Like

    Reply
  8. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    January 18, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    I love to share exemplary artisans, so here’s one for you! Evan Germann is a lovely young artisan from Lancaster, PA, who’s made some knockout custom furniture, including built-to-order jewelry dressers – really too grand to call then jewelry boxes. You might also like the custom dresser, created for an NYC chef, on his website. http://www.evanhgermann.com/

    Like

    Reply

