Etsomnia™ 167: Jewelry Boxes

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Poor Beloved. While I do mostly buy my own jewelry, over the years my gift wish lists regularly include a succession of incrementally larger jewelry boxes. Admitting you have a problem is the first step, right? I currently have a super-sized dresser-top model AND a quite large wall-mounted number. Is that enough? It is not. So since we’re redecorating our bedroom when we get home, I get to add a cheval mirror with built-in jewelry storage. I promise if I outgrow that one, I’ll go into jewelry rehab. Probably.

Anyway, suffice to say I spend a lot of time thinking about jewelry storage. I, as it turns out, am not alone! To quote a 1963 jewelry box ad, “Grope no more, my lady.” In typical Etsy fashion, the boxes come in all shapes and sizes, embellished, painted, and plain, complicated and simple, old and new. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did!

