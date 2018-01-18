Etsomnia™ 167: Jewelry Boxes

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Poor Beloved. While I do mostly buy my own jewelry, over the years my gift wish lists regularly include a succession of incrementally larger jewelry boxes. Admitting you have a problem is the first step, right? I currently have a super-sized dresser-top model AND a quite large wall-mounted number. Is that enough? It is not. So since we’re redecorating our bedroom when we get home, I get to add a cheval mirror with built-in jewelry storage. I promise if I outgrow that one, I’ll go into jewelry rehab. Probably.
Anyway, suffice to say I spend a lot of time thinking about jewelry storage. I, as it turns out, am not alone! To quote a 1963 jewelry box ad, “Grope no more, my lady.” In typical Etsy fashion, the boxes come in all shapes and sizes, embellished, painted, and plain, complicated and simple, old and new. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
January 18, 2018 at 7:08 am
lol, I have questions too!
January 18, 2018 at 8:31 am
Right? Is that a security measure? If someone tries to break into it, does it run away?
January 18, 2018 at 9:05 am
Well, those feet would certainly keep me away from it. lol
January 18, 2018 at 9:11 am
I too am a magpie and proud of it. I have moved beyond jewellery boxes (three) to the top drawer of a small sideboard.
January 18, 2018 at 12:37 pm
Nice! This is why we’re friends…
January 18, 2018 at 10:37 am
Jewelry just isn’t my thing but I do like boxes. Not many of these boxes but some are ok.
January 18, 2018 at 12:37 pm
I really love the hand carved ones!
January 18, 2018 at 11:08 am
I love Jewelry boxes, but actually did away with the ones I own (downsizing) but I do love looking at them. But some of these just make me say oh my oh my. lol. ❤
January 18, 2018 at 12:38 pm
You can imagine how icky they’d be in person. Yay!
January 18, 2018 at 11:45 am
The best line I’ve heard all week: “Toile always seems to me like camo for spiders.” LMAO…I’ll never see toile the same. 🙂
I went big with my last jewelry box and choose a floor standing jewelry armoire, as I didn’t want to run to three different smaller boxes to accessorise in the morning. I seem to have a problem when it comes to resisting bling. Though if I had to store my jewels in some of the (ahem) interesting boxes here, my resistance would get undoubtedly higher.
January 18, 2018 at 12:39 pm
I’m glad you liked my assessment of toile. Sorry/not sorry. I love the idea of the free-standing floor model. I may have to graduate to that next…
January 18, 2018 at 12:12 pm
Thanks for the chuckle – for both of us. 🙂
Alison
January 18, 2018 at 12:41 pm
I’m glad you enjoyed it!
January 18, 2018 at 3:28 pm
There are some beautiful boxes showcased here but others are further evidence of those kids let loose with craft supplies and hot glue. The one with feet made me laugh. My jewellery box did not survive crossing the Atlantic and I have not replaced it because I realised my jewellery collection (mainly all costume jewellery) had outgrown a box. It is now stored in a large drawer in my bedroom. Not pretty or decorative but it does the job.
January 18, 2018 at 5:11 pm
I love to share exemplary artisans, so here’s one for you! Evan Germann is a lovely young artisan from Lancaster, PA, who’s made some knockout custom furniture, including built-to-order jewelry dressers – really too grand to call then jewelry boxes. You might also like the custom dresser, created for an NYC chef, on his website. http://www.evanhgermann.com/
