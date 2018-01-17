Watercolors Around the World

Kwan Yeuk Pang loves to travel, but rather than taking snapshots, the young Chines artist memorializes the places he visits with these amazing watercolor sketches. His moderate use of color and skill with light and shadow create incredible dept in his work. I find these paintings so incredibly atmospheric, it’s almost like being there. Featuring subjects from his native China and Europe, each painting seems to perfectly capture a fleeting moment. And whether it’s iconic skylines or innocuous little street scenes he’s painting, Pang’s work gives the viewer a real, tangible sense of the locations they’re depicting. I’d be pleased to hang any of them in my house.
You can follow Pang on his website and on Instagram.
All images property of Kwan Yeuk Pang.
January 17, 2018 at 9:18 am
These are beautiful. I suppose they are destined to be featured in one of the many galleries of the future Donna museum.
Actually, I had a student who did this. The other students were amazed…as was I. I have trouble capturing what I want with a camera, so I am totally at sea when it comes to water colours.
January 17, 2018 at 9:42 am
Oooh. Very nice. I wonder if he starts with a sketch or if he photos first. Wonderful play of light.
