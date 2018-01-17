Watercolors Around the World

Kwan Yeuk Pang loves to travel, but rather than taking snapshots, the young Chines artist memorializes the places he visits with these amazing watercolor sketches. His moderate use of color and skill with light and shadow create incredible dept in his work. I find these paintings so incredibly atmospheric, it’s almost like being there. Featuring subjects from his native China and Europe, each painting seems to perfectly capture a fleeting moment. And whether it’s iconic skylines or innocuous little street scenes he’s painting, Pang’s work gives the viewer a real, tangible sense of the locations they’re depicting. I’d be pleased to hang any of them in my house.

You can follow Pang on his website and on Instagram.

All images property of Kwan Yeuk Pang.