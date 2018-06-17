Father’s Day Bonus

Since this morning’s post was somewhat heavy (I’m not crying, you’re crying!), I couldn’t resist sharing this adorable video of a young father gamely jumping in when his daughter has a panic attack during her dance recital.
Almost any man can be a father, but it takes someone really special to earn the title of daddy!
June 17, 2018 at 3:58 pm
What a sweet daddy!
June 17, 2018 at 4:57 pm
He really is adorable.
June 17, 2018 at 4:40 pm
Reblogged this on Akriti and commented:
Happy Father’s day to all the Fathers. This is a video that sums up the impact fathers have had on the lives of their children. Thank you Donna for sharing this with us!
June 17, 2018 at 4:42 pm
Adorable!
June 17, 2018 at 4:59 pm
He’s so sweet!
June 17, 2018 at 5:17 pm
Now that is a model father that I wish this world had more of. Hal
June 17, 2018 at 7:25 pm
More kindness and humor in the world would be my wish, too!
