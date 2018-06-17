My OBT

Father’s Day Bonus

by

Since this morning’s post was somewhat heavy (I’m not crying, you’re crying!), I couldn’t resist sharing this adorable video of a young father gamely jumping in when his daughter has a panic attack during her dance recital.

Almost any man can be a father, but it takes someone really special to earn the title of daddy!

7 thoughts on "Father's Day Bonus

  akritilife
    June 17, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Reblogged this on Akriti and commented:
    Happy Father’s day to all the Fathers. This is a video that sums up the impact fathers have had on the lives of their children. Thank you Donna for sharing this with us!

  janhaltn
    June 17, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Now that is a model father that I wish this world had more of. Hal

