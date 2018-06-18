Serengeti Inspiration

Today is the official kick-off of New York City Pride week! I thought the beautiful, rainbow-hued glass sculptures by artist Helen Rudy would be a wonderful way to kick off the celebration.

Though Rudy lives and works in Denver, Colorado, the artist was raised in Liberia, West Africa. Her English/Welsh parents ran a Welsh pub there where Rudy spent most of her formative years. As an adult, the artist moved to Northern England and became a Royal Chartered Surveyor, which further fed her appreciation for history, travel, and biking. Rudy says that though all her travels have had a profound effect on her, it’s the colors of the Serengeti and of Masai ceremonial clothing and artwork that most influenced her pieces.

You can see Rudy’s wonderfully colorful work on her website.