My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Serengeti Inspiration

by

rudy

Helen Rudy

Today is the official kick-off of New York City Pride week! I thought the beautiful, rainbow-hued glass sculptures by artist Helen Rudy would be a wonderful way to kick off the celebration.

Though Rudy lives and works in Denver, Colorado, the artist was raised in Liberia, West Africa. Her English/Welsh parents ran a Welsh pub there where Rudy spent most of her formative years. As an adult, the artist moved to Northern England and became a Royal Chartered Surveyor, which further fed her appreciation for history, travel, and biking. Rudy says that though all her travels have had a profound effect on her, it’s the colors of the Serengeti and of Masai ceremonial clothing and artwork that most influenced her pieces.

You can see Rudy’s wonderfully colorful work on her website.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Serengeti Inspiration

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    June 18, 2018 at 6:23 am

    Those are fabulous!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    June 18, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Wow! Beautiful colors.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. roberta m
    June 18, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I love looking at these–the colors are magical!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 18, 2018 at 11:55 am

    These are gorgeous! I love how much the pieces seem to glow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

