Argentinian painter and muralist Elian Chali turned a parking lot in the Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc region in France into a beautiful, 3-D, anamorphic spatial painting. His extensive mural is meant to merge the painting and the structure to create large-scale sculpture.
“This artwork, which uses basic geometry and primary colors, makes use of the architectural factors where it inhabits. Each element adopts a new function and the space becomes a huge sculpture.”
Chali really brings the surfaces he paints to life using bright colors and simple geometric shapes. And by continuing shapes across ceilings, walls, and floors, the artist seems to warp the space and make it something else entirely. He is especially talented at playing with perspective in his painting. Shot from the right angle, his work creates intriguing optical illusions that I really enjoy.
You can see more of the intriguing Chali’s work on his website and on Instagram.
All images property of Elian Chali.
June 19, 2018 at 6:16 am
So beautiful and very interesting work, Donna. Thank you for introducing the Argentinian painter/muralist Elian Chali to us.
June 19, 2018 at 6:56 am
I’m so glad you enjoyed the post!
June 19, 2018 at 7:59 am
So clever! How does one even begin to map out a project like that when you need to be able to comprehend the results from so many perspectives? I also like that the art is showcased in a place we would not normally anticipate encountering it.
June 19, 2018 at 8:04 am
I was struck with what a magnificent mind the artist must have to be able to think in 3D in such a complex structure. Really impressive!
June 19, 2018 at 9:35 am
ahhh! This is one of those things that drives me crazy if it is “off”.
June 19, 2018 at 11:21 am
I know what you mean!
